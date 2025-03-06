Betfair Imperial Cup: Dante goes joint favourite with Bo Zenith at 11/2

Everyone knows the Cheltenham Festival is next week (if you don't then where have you been?) but did you know that first there is an exciting race with a stellar line-up at Sandown this Saturday in the shape of the Betfair Imperial Cup?

Well, there is, and the big news, two days out, is that it is all change in the betting, with support coming for last year's winner Go Dante whose odds have been cut from 25/126.00 to 11/26.50.

It should be a cracking contest at Sandown, thanks in part to a special bonus that the winner will carry forward to the Festival.

The Jockey Club will give the winner £100,000 if they follow up with another victory at next week's Festival.

That will add further intrigue to an already fascinating race and give Saturday's winner plenty of impetus for Cheltenham.

For each-way punters, meanwhile, Betfair is offering five places.

All change in Betfair Imperial Cup betting

There is no doubt where the momentum is in the market with Go Dante, who is trained by Olly Murphy, receiving plenty of support to triumph again.

He was last seen finishing seventh of 17 at Newbury on 8 February but that has done nothing to deter punters who believe he will warm to the Sandown track again.

When entries were declared on Monday, Lump Sum was the favourite but he has since drifted.

Bo Zenith is the joint-favourite while Batman Girac comes next at 13/27.50.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has Afadil 11/112.00 in the race and you can read his thoughts on all of his runners in his exclusive column.

Betfair's Barry Orr said: ''It's all change at the top with last year's winner, Go Dante, coming in for significant support and is by far the biggest mover having been introduced into the market at 25/126.00 he is now just 11/26.50 , and joint favourite with Bo Zenith'.'

''Conversely our initial favourite, Lump Sum, has been friendless and is now 8/19.00 from 5/16.00''.

The Betfair Imperial Cup - Latest odds

11/26.50 Bo Zenith, Go Dante

13/27.50 Batman Girac

15/28.50 Spirits Bay

8/19.00 Lump Sum

9/110.00 Ooh Betty, Wreckless Eric

11/112.00 Afadil

14/115.00 Knickerbockerglory, To Chase A Dream

16/117.00 We're Red And Blue

20/121.00 Big Ginge

25/126.00 King William Rufus, Tintintin

33/134.00 Sorceleur

40/141.00 Hardy Du Seuil

66/167.00 Tapley