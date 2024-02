Shishkin odds-on to win Betfair Denman Chase

Nicky Henderson's Shishkin is the red hot 2/51.40 favourite to win the Betfair Denman Chase on Super Saturday at Newbury as five horses were declared at Monday's five-day stage.

The 10yo multiple Grade 1 winner is still on a retrieval mission after refusing to race on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot in November before falling when looking to have the race won in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

He will face a maximum of just four rivals on Saturday with former Betfair Chase winner Protektorat second favourite at 4/15.00 ahead of Hitman 7/18.00, Does He Know 16/117.00 and Sam Brown 20/121.00.

Money for Mullins raider in Betfair Hurdle

Ocastle Des Mottes has been the early mover in the Betfair Hurdle market, having opened at 10/111.00 he's now the 5/16.00 clear favourite ahead of Luccia and Iberico Lord.

What's fascinating about Ocastle Des Mottes is that the 5yo will be having his first run for the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable having switched to Ireland from France, and that Mullins has elected the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle for him to have his first run.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr commented today, "As you would expect, for the prize money on offer, the Hurdle is a fiendishly tricky race to unpick but punters have found, Ocastle des Mottes, who is having his first run for Willie Mullins, and is 5/16.00 clear fav from 10/111.00. They also want to be with Altobelli who is 8/19.00 from 12/113.00."

Betfair Hurdle Latest Odds: 5/16.00 Ocastle Des Mottes, 7/18.00 Luccia, Iberico Lord, 8/19.00 Under Control, Altobelli, Lookaway, 10/111.00 Go Dante, Brentford Hope, 12/113.00 Spirit D'Aunou, Tellherthename, Aurigny Mill, Hansard, 14/115.00 BAR

Six entered for Game Spirit

The much-improved Boothill is the early 6/42.50 favourite to win the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase, just ahead of Edwardstone at 2/13.00.

Harry Fry's 9yo has won both completed starts this term and was running another good race before falling in the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over the festive season.

Former Betfair Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone is yet to recapture his best form, but if doing so he will be a tough nut to crack for his five rivals who also include Funambule Sivola at 4/15.00, Editeur Du Gite 5/16.00, Calico 10/111.00 and Amarillo Sky 14/115.00.

