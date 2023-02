Filey Bay is your current 11/4 Betfair Hurdle favourite

Hacker Des Places is 6/1 from 10/1

Hat-trick seeker favourite

Emmet Mullins' Filey Bay is the current Betfair Hurdle favourite at 3.7511/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook, having comfortably won at Doncaster and Wincanton this season.

After 409 days off the track, having previously been with Declan Wall, the seven-year-old was mightily impressive when favourite at Doncaster.

No. 0 Filey Bay (Ire) Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey:

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 133

Second in line is Gin Coco, who is priced at 6.05/1 to come out on top. After a 507 day break, Harry Fry's horse won convincingly by 14 lengths at Fontwell, before a near miss when second at Punchestown when 2nd of 25.

Since, the seven-year-old won at Newton Abbot before finishing second at Cheltenham when favourite in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

There's been significant support for Hacker Des Places, who is now third favourite at 7.06/1, having opened at 11.010/1.

The six-year-old returned from a 91 day break to win a Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham when 5.04/1, who kept on well to beat Harry Fry's Might I by a neck.

No Glory anticpated this year

Last year's winner, Glory And Fortune, appears unlikely to replicate that success, according to the market. Priced at 15.014/1, the eight-year-old was beaten over 35 lengths at Kempton in a field of four on 27th December.

He has yet to win in five races since his victory in the Betfair Hurdle last year, and is less fancied than others in the market.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''Twenty-three go forward at the five day stage and it's a strong list headed by Filey Bay at 3.7511/4.''

''Hacker Des Places has been very popular in recent days and is now 7.06/1 from 13.012/1. While, Highway One O Two, is another attracting support. He's 11.010/1 from 17.016/1.''

The Betfair Hurdle - latest odds

11/4 Filey Bay

5/1 Gin Coco

6/1 Hacker Des Places

7/1 No Ordinary Joe

8/1 Monviel

9/1 Icare Allen

10/1 Highway One O Two

12/1 Rubaud

14/1 Aucunrisque, Colonel Mustard, First Street, Glory And Fortune

16/1 Master Chewy, Teddy Blue

25/1 Deere Mark, Onemorefortheroad, Petit Tonnerre, Tritonic, Yorksea

33/1 Faivoir, Impulsive One, Restitution

66/1 Glorious Zoff

*Each-Way 1-2-3-4-5