Luccia seeking more Betfair sponsored race glory

40 runners entered for Betfair Hurdle at Newbury

Four horses 8/1 9.00 joint at the top of competitive market

Luccia Looking for Betfair win number two

Four horses are joint at the top of the competitive Betfair Hurdle market at the latest declaration stage, with Luccia for Nicky Henderson one of those at 8/19.00.

The mare made a return to form when last seen at Ascot before the turn of the year when landing the Betfair Exchange Trophy in gritty fashion.

She will be looking to make it back-to-back successes in Betfair sponsored races if lining up for the valuable pot in the Betfair Hurdle on Saturday 10 December at Newbury.

Competitive 2024 Betfair Hurdle market

The 2024 renewal of the race looks as competitive as ever with Impose Toi, Lookaway and Go Dante all joining Luccia at the top of the market at 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Iberico Lord will be looking to bounce back to form after his disappointing run in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot and is joined at 10/111.00 by some other smart types in Brentford Hope, Nemean Lion and Ocastle des Mottes.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls could have a strong hand in the race with both Rubaud and Blueking D'Oroux entered for the contest and priced at 12/113.00.

Outsiders to watch out for

With 40 runners at the latest entry stage there are some talented horses at big prices in the antepost market.

Looking down the field Cheltenham Festival winner Faivoir 25/126.00, Chester Cup conqueror Metier 16/117.00 and Gerry Feilden scorer Hansard 16/117.00 can all be backed at double-figure prices.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''It's a cracking list of entries and that's reflected in the market at 8/1 the field''.

''Last months 'Betfair Exchange Trophy, which was won by Luccia, could hold the key to this race with 8 of the 9 runners entered here. The winner looked a different proposition at Ascot, and she would be considerably shorter if taking up this engagement. While Onlyamatteroftime, Impose Toi and Altobelli will all be in the mix''.

''Rubaud, would also be an interesting contender having disappointed in this race last season as a novice but rated 19lbs more in this renewal''.

