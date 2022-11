Constitution Hill confirmed for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Two-time winner Epatante will also take her chance

Sponsors Betfair go 1/3 Constitution Hill 3/1 Epatante

Nicky Henderson has this morning confirmed that his two star hurdlers - Constitution Hill and Epatante - will clash in Saturday's Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill was pulled out of his intended seasonal reappearance at Ascot on Saturday when Henderson deemed the going to be too fast for last season's impressive Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner.

However, with the ground currently described as good to soft, soft in places at Newcastle, and further rain forecast, Henderson is happy to run Constitution Hill on Saturday alongside his other Champion Hurdle contender Epatante.

Constitution Hill is the 1/3 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook with Epatante available to back at 3/1.

The Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle was always the intended target for Epatante who has won the race for the last two years - last year dead-heating with Not So Sleepy, who also runs on Saturday - and is a former Champion Hurdle winner herself.

Decision made this morning

"We've made the decision this morning and we're going to run Constitution Hill at Newcastle this weekend," said Henderson. "We're happy for him to go there and Epatante will run there as well."

Shortly after the news, Barry Orr, Betfair's Head of Horse Racing PR said, "As sponsors we are obviously delighted with the news. It's not only great for the race but also for the National Hunt game in general that Nicky, with the respective owners, have elected to run both horses."

"That competitive element has been sadly lacking in recent renewals of the race but this is a step in the right direction and will make the 'Fighting Fifth' the must watch race of the weekend."

The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Sponsors Odds:

1/3 Constitution Hill (from 5/4)

3/1 Epatante (from 8/11)

10/1 Not So Sleepy

12/1 Pied Piper

14/1 Tommy's Oscar

100/1 Voix de Reve