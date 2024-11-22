Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Haydock from 4/1 to 10/1

Henry Daly-trained six-year-old Bowenspark should improve plenty for his return to action when third to Kamsinas at Aintree last month following a 253-day absence. He was pulled up in his previous outing at the track when stepped up to the extended three-mile trip in heavy ground, but the drop back appears a wise decision at this stage in his career and he should feel more comfortable over 2m3f.

Prior to that effort, he had been performing consistently well in bumpers and over hurdles, with his best achievement coming when fourth in a Grade Two Aintree bumper. He had recorded two bumper wins, including when displaying an impressive turn of foot in soft ground at Warwick to beat a field which included now 137-rated chaser Masaccio.

A winner by eleven-lengths on hurdling debut at Stratford, the son of Walk In The Park was a faller on this card last year when sent off favourite in the Grade Two Novices' Hurdle won by Kamsinas. Although it appeared unlikely he would trouble the eventual winner on that occasion, he perhaps required a step up in trip to be seen to his best rather than the minimum trip of an extended 1m7f.

Sam Twiston-Davies takes the ride having successfully teamed up with the trainer on Thursday, and the in-form jockey has a good record aboard the yard's runners overall. The stable are in a rich vein of form, too, performing at a 23 percent strike-rate, which is another positive.

With plenty in his favour here, Bowenspark can make it third time lucky at the track and put in an improved effort on his recent starts at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bowenspark E/W in 13:15 Haydock SBK 10/1

The best could be yet to come from Tahmuras who makes his fifth start over fences for the in-form Paul Nicholls team.

The seven-year-old has been consistent throughout his career bar a disappointing effort in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle a couple of seasons ago, and he has made a promising start to life over fences.

On his return to action last season he put in a disappointing effort when favourite on chase debut at Chepstow, reported to never be travelling during the race on his first run following wind surgery. He had gone well when fresh in the past, therefore it was an unusually poor performance, however, he improved plenty for the outing to win at Aintree in December at odds of 13/27.50.

In February he finished second to Crebilly in a three-runner race at Exeter, with Trelawne in third, becoming tired late on in heavy ground having made his share of the running throughout. He looked the likely winner jumping the last but hung badly to his left which opened the door to the eventual winner.

Unfortunate again on his subsequent start in the Grade Two Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton, he rallied late on to sprint home when denied three-quarters-of-a-length by Blow Your Wad. That run over an extended two-and-a-half-miles would suggest this extra furlong should be in his favour, and the fact he has winning form on soft ground is a plus.

Tahmuras is a strong stayer and has shaped well over fences to date. There should be further progression to come from him, and he has the class to win a race of this nature.

At the prices, he represents value and makes the most appeal in the hands of Johnny Burke.

Recommended Bet Back Tahmuras in 13:50 Haydock SBK 4/1

Course-and-distance winner One Big Bang has been progressing well since joining James Owen in March, having previously been trained in Ireland. He won on debut for his new yard at the track before doubling up at Uttoxeter, then made his seasonal reappearance at Newton Abbot over a shorter distance when second to Hymac in testing conditions.

That was a promising effort in which he stayed on well but lacked the pace to challenge for the victory, only beaten a length-and-three-quarters when giving 5lbs away, 10lb minus the claim of Alex Chadwick, to a rival who was rated 130 over fences.

On the basis of that performance, and considering he has winning form over the trip on an easier surface, One Big Bang makes plenty of appeal and there could be further progression to come from him.

During his point-to-point days, he was carried out after the second last when in contention in a race won by now 136-rated chaser Our Champ, and also beat last year's winner, the ill-fated Slate Lane, in soft to heavy conditions at Moig South in his sole point win.

Under capable 7lb claimer Calum Hogan here, One Big Bang is a horse to note and warrants consideration for a team that knows how to prepare a horse for a big day. The yard has been in exceptional form in recent months and recorded a 40 percent strike-rate during October.

This six-year-old has a nice profile and has taken a similar path to last year's winner. It would be no surprise to see him land a race of this nature, and he is impossible to ignore at odds of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back One Big Bang E/W in 14:30 Haydock SBK 7/1

Likeable mare My Silver Lining can make the frame from a mark of 130 for an in-form Emma Lavelle team in this extended 3m1f contest.

The eight-year-old grey enjoyed a fruitful campaign last season with two wins, including victory in the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick, and she finished second in the Grand National Trial at the track as well as third in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter from a mark of 131.

Ground versatile, she has coped with softer conditions in the past, including in heavy ground at the course, therefore makes plenty of appeal. Although she was pulled up on her recent outing at Wincanton on seasonal reappearance, she can bounce back here in the hands of regular partner James Best, and may have needed a run despite having won when fresh in the past.

The yard saddled three runners at the track last season, with one winner and two seconds, and they are currently in good form, which bodes well for the chances of My Silver Lining at an each-way price.