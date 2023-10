Protektorat heads Betfair Chase market at 7/4 2.70

15 runners entered for Haydock feature

Bravemansgame, Shishkin and A Plus Tard also in the mix

British big guns set to do battle

Last year's 11-length winner of the Betfair Chase, Protektorat heads the 15 entries for this season's 2023 renewal at Haydock on November 25.



The Dan Skelton-trained runner, part owned by ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, romped to victory in the Haydock feature last season. Betfair Sportsbook traders make him 7/42.70 to defend his title.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls could also start the King George VI Chase winner and Gold Cup second Bravemansgame 3/13.95 in the Grade 1 event, although he does have an entry in Saturday's Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase, a race he won on seasonal debut last year.



Dual Cheltenham festival winner and multiple Grade 1 victor Shishkin 5/15.80 will be aimed over marathon trips this season and could also be aimed at the Betfair Chase with Nicky Henderson giving his star an entry for the race.



Scottish-based trainer Lucinda Russell could be double handed in the event with 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler 20/121.00 entered alongside stablemate Ahoy Senor 10/111.00.



Corach Rambler made a very disappointing start to his campaign at Kelso on Saturday in the Edinburgh Gin Chase, but having now had a pipe-opener he may be aimed at his first Grade 1 event at Haydock.

Irish could send strong team for Betfair Chase

The Irish could send over a strong team for the event in November with Henry De Bromhead currently triple-handed at this stage.

De Bromhead's trio is headed by 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo 16/117.00 looking to make it 2/2 for the season, the 2022 Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard 25/126.00 looking to start a revival mission, and Envoi Allen the outsider of the field at 50/151.00

That could leave Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore with a decision to make if all three are declared for the race come the 48 hour stage.

Gordon Elliott could also send over a few runners with 2022 Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated 14/115.00 looking to bounce back to form. However, the number one runner for the yard could be Aintree Grade 1 scorer Gerri Colombe 7/24.40, who looks a big player in the Gold Cup division this season. Confusing the picture, however, is an entry in the weekend's Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal and he is likely to kick his season off there.

Making up the other runners in the event include dual Grade 1 scorer L'Homme Presse 6/16.80 who returns this season from injury, two other runners for Dan Skelton with Galia Des Liteaux 25/126.00 and Midnight River 25/126.00 and Sunday's Old Roan Chase runner-up Minella Drama 20/121.00 for Donald McCain.