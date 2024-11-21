Betfair Chase Day: Three exciting prospects to look out for as nine declared for feature

Nine declared for Betfair Chase with Grey Dawning the one to beat

Dawning of a new era as nine declared for Betfair Chase

A record-equalling field of nine will head to post for the first Grade 1 contest of the season, the 20th running of the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday, and all eyes will be on the very exciting second-season chaser Grey Dawning.

While some familiar names have stood their ground, including the likes of last last year's first two home Royale Pagaille and Bravemansgame, the classy but hard-to-win-with Ahoy Senor, and King George winner Hewick, it's Dan Skelton's exciting 7yo who heads the betting and has the most potential to go on to better things.

A Grade 2 winner as a hurdler, Grey Dawning really excelled when sent novice chasing last season, winning three of his six starts including the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was slightly disappointing when sent off at 11/102.11 to win the Grade 1 Novices' Chase at Aintree, where he could only finish third of five, but he won't have been the first horse, nor the last, who fails to back up Cheltenham Festival form a few weeks later at the Grand National meeting.

Grey Dawning missed his anticipated seasonal debut a few weeks ago when he was withdrawn because of the drying ground, and connections will almost certainly be hoping for a bit of rainfall between now and Saturday's race.

But he's undoubtedly the horse with the most potential to my eyes, and he's likely to reach a rating in the high 160s at the very least if he can improve on his debut season over fences. Saturday's contest will be a tough ask on his seasonal reappearance, but he's a deserving favourite and the one they all have to beat.

Betfair's Barry Orr commented, "A record equalling nine intended runners with Grey Dawning leading the charge, as he has throughout the betting, at 7/42.75. The weather forecast is unsettled, and punters are keen to be with a couple of runners, each-way, at bigger prices. Last year's winner, Royale Pagaille, is 9/25.50 from 6/17.00 and the Gavin Cromwell trained, Limerick Lace, has also come in for some each-way support and is now 12/113.00 from 20/121.00.

"Having said that, the favourite is very strong at the head of the market and could go off shorter than his current 7/42.75."

- Grey Dawning 7/42.75

- Royale Pagaille 9/25.50

- Ahoy Senor 5/16.00

- Hewick 9/110.00

- Capodanno 10/111.00

- Limerick Lace 12/113.00

- The Real Whacker 14/115.00

- Bravemansgame 16/117.00

- Gold Tweet 20/121.00

Grand National prospect expected to pass his Graduation

Iroko will make his seasonal return in the Class 2 Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at 13:50, and this exciting prospect looks to have the world at his feet judging on his three runs over fences last season.

A high class hurdler and a winner at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival (Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle), the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained 6yo made a sparkling chase debut, never coming off the bridle to beat the classy Grade 2 winner Golden Son in a Novices' Chase at Warwick.

Following a three-month injury absence Iroko then ran as well as could be expected for such an inexperienced horse when on just his second start over fences he finished fifth in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival behind Saturday's Betfair Chase favourite Grey Dawning.

Iroko then went to Aintree for his third and final run of the season, where he found only the 158-rated Inothewayurthinkin too good in the Grade 1 Novices' Chase, finishing ahead of Heart Wood and Chianti Classico who have both franked the form in no uncertain terms by winning a pair of classy races on their seasonal returns recently.

Said to have thrived over the summer, Guerriero spoke about the 2025 Grand National as being Iroko's long-term target, so although he'll want further than Saturday's extended 2m5f trip as the season goes on, he's definitely a horse to keep an eye on, starting with Saturday's seasonal re-appearance where he'll take the world of beating given his strong bank of form and officially being rated at least 8lb higher than his opposition.

- Iroko 11/82.38

- Trelawne 3/14.00

- Hillcrest 9/25.50

- Tahmuras 5/16.00

- Deafening Silence 14/115.00

- Lieutenant Command 66/167.00

All roads travel towards Jonjo runner

As the title of this preview suggests, if it's exciting prospects you're on the look out for then you'll do worse than to have your eyes glued to Saturday's curtain raiser at Haydock at 12:08, the Betfair Supports Safer Gambling Week Novices' Hurdle, a Grade 2 contest stacked with previous winners and potential stars.

For any winner of this race, if doing it nicely, they are likely to be catapulted towards the top end of the antepost markets for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival novice hurdle evets, a measure of the type of contest we're looking at here with the unbeaten Rocheval and Roadlesstravelled, last time out winners Bold Light, Country Mile and Saracen Beau, and the veteran of the party, Lily Du Berlais all in opposition.

At the time of writing I don't have any indication as to how the betting is going to go, it's hard enough to pick who will be favourite come race day, never mind the winner, but the one I'm most excited about is Jonjo O'Neil's Roadlesstravelled.

A winner of a classy-looking Irish Point-to-Point in May of last year he then moved to his current yard where, I assume, he picked up some sort of injury as he wasn't seen on a racecourse again for over 500 days. However, he comfortably beat his rivals on his debut over hurdles in October, coming away nicely to beat some decent prospects in the style of a good horse.

He then went to Wetherby at the start of this month to contest a good looking Novices' Hurdle. Sent off the 4/51.80 favourite the race was never in doubt with Roadlesstravelled quickening nicely from the last to win eased down by over four lengths.

The manner in which he travels during his races and quickens up impressively when asked suggests he'll be able to take this step up class in his stride, and I think we're looking at a very exciting prospect for the remainder of the season and beyond.

