Ryan Moore: Ylang Ylang's form best on offer by some way ahead of Oaks

It is obvious that Emily Upjohn is very much the one to beat here. She was probably at her best when beating Westover in this race last season, she shaped well enough in the Sheema Classic on her return and any drying conditions would just add to her chances.

But Luxemburg doesn't have much to find with her if he is on his A-game, although he has to bounce back from a modest run in Meydan last time, admittedly. He is a three-time Group 1 winner and, while his best form has come over 1m2f, he showed he stayed this trip when seventh in the Arc on deep ground a couple of years ago.

If the favourite can be beaten, I'd hope my horse is the one to do it, but I do also respect Feed The Flame, as he was very good when he beat Adelaide River in the Grand Prix de Paris last year. He is dangerous.

It's an open Oaks, I suppose, but I'd say Ylang Ylang fully deserves her place at the head of the market. She was doing all her best work at the finish when winning the Fillies' Mile on soft ground last season and she again shaped as if a greater test of stamina would suit when fifth in the Guineas, and that is the best form on offer going into this race. By some way.

It was a bunch finish at Newmarket but we have already seen the Karl Burke pair of Fallen Angel and Darnation come out and win subsequent Guineas. The 1m4f trip is not certain on pedigree, but I'd be positive on that front, and she is clearly the one to beat for me. Her draw in 12 of 12 is what it is.

There are plenty in here with the potential to come up to her level, and I think the betting has it right that Rubies Are Red and Ezeliya are probably the two most dangerous opponents, even if all of these probably have place chances given their profiles. But my filly is in good shape for this.

Ryan Moore has just the two rides at Epsom on Friday but they are both in Group 1s and he has strong chances on Luxembourg in the Coronation Cup and Ylang Ylang in the Oaks.

In Timeform's view, Luxembourg may come up short against last year's winner Emily Upjohn who is in receipt of 3 lb, but Ylang Ylang looks the one to beat in the Oaks.

Ylang Ylang was suited by a strong gallop on easy ground placing the emphasis on stamina in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last season and she won that Group 1 in the style of one who would make greater appeal in the Oaks than the 1000 Guineas.

She still ran creditably to be beaten less than a length in fifth in the 1000 Guineas on her return at Newmarket, and that is just about the best piece of form on offer. However, she ought to be better suited by this longer trip.

