Ryan Moore: City Of Troy the one to beat in Epsom Derby if back to best
Ryan Moore has just two rides at Epsom on Derby day, but the Betfair Ambassador has a big chance of landing one of the biggest races of the Flat season aboard champion 2yo City Of Troy...
Two rides for Ryan Moore on Epsom Derby day
Regal Reality has a good chance of defending his crown
City Of Troy will take all the beating if back to his best
14:35 - Regal Reality
Regal Reality
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Sir Michael Stoute
- F:
We all know the horse by now. He may be a 9yo but he won this race last year and he has run well in the Earl of Sefton and Huxley Stakes this season. He could probably do with as little rain as possible from here on in but there is no stand-out in here - unless Royal Scotsman comes back to form, maybe - so he definitely has his chance.
16:30 - City Of Troy
Now, this is an open Derby, everyone can see that, though undoubtedly most of the focus will be on my horse. Perhaps understandably so, given how good he was last year and how he ran in the Guineas.
We were clearly all a touch bemused by that performance at the time but hopefully Aidan has got him back to somewhere near his brilliant 2yo best at home, and if he has then he will take all the beating. We always thought this trip would suit him at three but he has to go out and prove it now, and even more so after Newmarket. But there is only one place to find out, and we are here.
I think you can make good cases for his stablemate Los Angeles, Ambiente Friendly and Ancient Wisdom, but the ratings tell you that they probably all have to step up on what they have achieved to win an average Derby. That is why so many are fancying their chances here and, outside of them, I'd throw Macduff and Dancing Gemini into the mix, too.
Let's just hope my horse can show his true worth. He is drawn one, but there is no point dwelling on that.
Timeform's Verdict
16:30 Epsom - City Of Troy
City Of Troy was the outstanding juvenile of 2023 and the form of his dominant three-and-a-half-length success in the Dewhurst is the best on offer here and places him 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings.
However, there is now a clear question over whether City of Troy will be able to reproduce that brilliance at three after he was so disappointing on his return in the 2000 Guineas where he was in trouble from a long way out and only beat two rivals home.
Stablemate Auguste Rodin bounced back from a 2000 Guineas flop to win the Derby last year and it wouldn't be a big surprise were City of Troy to do likewise, but the unbeaten Los Angeles (also trained by Aidan O'Brien) looks a solid alternative after winning the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on his return in the style of one who will relish the step up to a mile and a half.
