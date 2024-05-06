Epsom Derby & Oaks: New Derby favourite after City Of Troy flops in Guineas

City Of Troy 6/1 7.00 for Derby despite Guineas flop

Arabian Crown heads the re-jigged market

Ylang Ylang remains favourite at 7/2 4.50 for the Oaks

City Of Troy is out to 6/17.00 to win this year's Epsom Derby after the much-hyped Aidan O'Brien star flopped in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Last year's champion two-year-old and brilliant winner of the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes was sent off the 4/61.67 favourite to win this season's first Classic following some glowing reports from Ballydoyle in the build up to the race.

But City Of Troy, ridden by Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore, looked in trouble a long way out and weakened rapidly when asked to quicken three furlongs from home.

He eventually trailed home in ninth, beaten 17 lengths by race winner Notable Speech with connections reporting that the horse got very tired on his seasonal reappearance in a strontly-run race.

O'Brien hoping for a repeat of last year

The way that City Of Troy weakened will be of huge concern to those who have ante-post tickets on the three-year-old winning next month's Epsom Derby, but they only have to look back to last year to retain plenty of hope.

O'Brien's Auguste Rodin was also sent off a warm favourite for the 2,000 Guineas before trailing home a well beaten 12th in the race, fully 22 lengths behind the winner.

However, he was next seen powering down Epsom's home straight to win the Derby as a well-fancied 9/25.50 shot before going on to land further Group 1 success in the Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and the Breeders' Cup Turf.

Arabian Crown the new Derby favourite

With Saturday's 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech set to be campaigned over 1m this season and not even holding an entry in the Epsom Derby it's his stablemate Arabian Crown who has emerged as the new 4/15.00 favourite to win the race.

Charlie Appleby's three-year-old was impressive when winning Sandown's Group 3 Classic Trial last month and he may well be seen next in York's Dante Stakes on 16 May before heading to Epsom.

- Arabian Crown 4/15.00

- City Of Troy 6/17.00

- Henry Longfollow 8/19.00

- Ancient Wisdom 10/111.00

- Grosvenor Square 12/113.00

- BAR 16/117.00

Ylang Ylang remains Oaks favourite

Despite finishing only fifth in Sunday's 2,000 Guineas, Aidan O'Brien's Ylang Ylang remains the favourite at 7/24.50 to win the Epsom Oaks on the last day of May.

Last season's Fillies' Mile winner ran an encouraging race at Newmarket, finishing strongly to be beaten just one length at the line, suggesting a step up to the Oaks' 12f trip will be ideal for her.

Sunday's 2,000 Guineas winner Elmalka is set to miss Epsom in preference for next month's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot meaning that Tamfana, a very eyecatching fourth in the race, is the 8/19.00 second favourite to win Oaks.

- Ylang Ylang 7/24.50

- Tamfana 8/19.00

- Opera Singer 10/111.00

- Ezeliya 14/115.00

- Vanilla 14/115.00

- BAR 16/117.00

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.