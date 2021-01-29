To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dublin Racing Festival 2021: Timeform's Preview Magazine

Racing at Leopardstown
There is no fewer than eight Grade 1 races at the Dublin Racing Festival

Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on February 6th-7th.

With eight Grade 1s taking place over the two days, there is plenty of top-class racing to look forward to at the Dublin Racing Festival, not least in the meeting's two features events - the Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday and the Irish Gold Cup on Sunday.

Timeform preview both races in depth, whilst also providing the low-down on the other star performers likely to be in action at the meeting.

Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Dublin Racing Festival Preview Magazine.

DRF thumbnail.png

Leopardstown 7th Feb (Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup)

Sunday 7 February, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Minella Indo
Kemboy
Melon
Delta Work
Castlebawn West
A Plus Tard
Presenting Percy
The Storyteller
Battleoverdoyen
Samcro
Fakir Doudairies
Any Second Now
More Dublin Racing Festival Tips