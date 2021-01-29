Dublin Racing Festival 2021: Timeform's Preview Magazine

With eight Grade 1s taking place over the two days, there is plenty of top-class racing to look forward to at the Dublin Racing Festival, not least in the meeting's two features events - the Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday and the Irish Gold Cup on Sunday.

Timeform preview both races in depth, whilst also providing the low-down on the other star performers likely to be in action at the meeting.

Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Dublin Racing Festival Preview Magazine.