David Power Jockey's Cup: £1.4 million prize fund offered in new racing initiative

The David Power Jockey's Cup launches with £1.4 million prize fund

Top stars to compete for £500,000 first prize in new league format including Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Flutter backed racing initiative starts a new era in jump racing

Starts at Cheltenham on Friday 15 November until the last ITV race from Aintree on Friday 4 April 2025

The biggest prize in jumps racing history is here

A new era in Jumps racing is here, as the David Power Jockey's Cup (DPJC) launches with a massive £1.4million prize fund, making it the world's most lucrative competition for jockeys. The DPJC promises to turn jockeys into household heroes igniting fresh excitement and drawing new fans to the sport.

The cash prize to reward the best in racing has been put up by the Flutter Group who have teamed up with the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), ITV Racing, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), Great British Racing (GBR), Jockey Club Racecourses and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), to get the new season-long league off the ground.

A huge £500,000 is on the line for the top jockey, while £200,000 goes to second place with £100,000 on offer for third. Rewards also extend through the top 10, while there are dedicated funds for trainers and stable staff, as well as the two leading conditional jockeys.

Top jumps jockeys to take centre stage

Fans will see Jumps racing's biggest names including Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore, champion jockey Harry Cobden and Harry Skelton plus many more battle it out from The November Meeting at Cheltenham to the eve of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on 4 April 2025. Points are up for grabs across over 80 Jumps races that are broadcast on ITV throughout the season, with points awarded for finishing in the top four.

Launching this season in honour of legendary bookmaker David Power, a co-founder of Paddy Power, the DPJC embodies his passion for the sport and his dedication to making Jumps racing accessible for everyone.

How will it all work?

The David Power Jockey's Cup is a new, season-long league competition in UK Jumps racing, offering a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund and designed to bring fans closer to the sport and celebrate jockeys as the stars.

The DPJC's new league format is designed to be easy to follow and thrilling to watch, bringing fans closer to the action with each event. It's more than just a contest; it's a platform to highlight jockeys as the stars of Jumps racing, giving audiences a reason to rally behind their favourites in every race.

The new idea represents a collective commitment to elevate Jumps racing, engage new fans, and inspire the next generation of racing talent.

The DPJC covers all UK jump races televised on ITV, allowing fans across the UK to follow the league.

The competition introduces a simple, points-based league format to ensure fans can easily track their favourite jockeys throughout the season. Points will be awarded for each UK jumps race shown on ITV with points awarded for finishing 1st (10 points), 2nd (8 points) 3rd (6 points) and 4th (4 points).

It will be open to all jump jockeys riding in ITV races, including renowned names such as Harry Cobden, Harry Skelton, and Nico de Boinville. This group of elite athletes will compete across the season's most prestigious events, bringing thrilling rivalries and intense competition to every race.

David Power Jockey's Cup Prize structure

The DPJC prize fund is structured to reward both the jockeys and trainers and stable staff who support those jockeys, offering an unprecedented financial incentive in horse racing:

First Place: £500,000

Second Place: £200,000

Third Place: £100,000

Additional Prizes: The top ten jockeys in the league standings will receive prize money, as will the leading two conditional jockeys. The leading conditional wins a prize of £20,000.

The Trainers and stable staff who provide each jockey in the top 10 with the most winners during the competition will receive prize money equivalent to 10% of the respective jockey's prize money e.g. the respective trainer and stable staff who provides the most winners in ITV jumps races to the winning jockey will both receive £50,000

A full breakdown can be seen below:

Cobden tops the betting with Betfair

The Betfair Sportsbook has opened a market on who the winning jockey will be of the inaugral David Power Jockey's Cup.

Champion Jockey Harry Cobden tops the market at 6/42.50, closely follwed by a previous champion in Harry Skelton at 9/43.25.

Nico De Boinville can be backed at 5/16.00 with top of the jockey's championship Sean Bowen a 11/26.50 shot.

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore is currently in the market at a huge price of 100/1101.00.

Check out all of the betting on the Betfair Sportsbook HERE.

Blackmore excited by Jockey's Cup

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore said: "The David Power Jockey's Cup adds a massive layer of excitement to what already promises to be another highly competitive season.

"It's great to see this level of innovation and investment in racing, particularly towards jockeys. The prizes on offer are incredible. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of the sport."

Ian Brown, CEO of Flutter Group also added:"The David Power Jockey's Cup is a game-changer for Jumps racing, bringing fans closer to the action and celebrating the incredible skill of our jockeys.

"With the largest prize pot for any jockey's competition in the world, we're proud to honour David Power's legacy and bring a fresh level of excitement and accessibility to the sport. This Cup is all about inspiring a new generation of racing fans and creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved."

For more information and to follow the David Power Jockey's Cup season, visit www.jockeyscup.com.