Wednesday Racing Tips: Hoping to hit a Home run at Warwick

Mark is focusing on the jumps again on Wednesday

Skelton handicapper looks good chasing prospect

Henderson hurdler to land the lucky last

With an uncertain weather forecast on Wednesday, with much of the UK can expecting perhaps substantial amounts of rain, we're going to stick to the jumps again for our selections.

The last two races at Warwick are of particular interest and Dan Skelton's Home Free makes plenty of appeal in this 2m 4f handicap chase.

A fair hurdler who won once from four starts in that sphere, this six-year-old produced a highly promising debut over the bigger obstacles at Hexham earlier this month.

Leading at the last, he was only run out of things in the last 100 yards by an older opponent who had much more chasing experience under his belt.

That came over 2m and there's every chance Home Free can improve on that as he steps back up in trip here, perhaps worth noting that his hurdles win over the minimum trip came in very testing conditions.

In fact, his better efforts over hurdles all came on ground Timeform officially labelled heavy, so he won't mind whatsoever if Warwick cops a decent amount of the rain that's forecast.

Recommended Bet Back Home Free to win 16:08 Warwick SBK 9/4+

The travails of the Nicky Henderson stable were well documented throughout the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he appears to have his string back in good form now, his strike-rate back up to a very acceptable 21% in the last fortnight or so.

The Lambourn handler is also adept at bringing horses back from layoffs, so it's of little concern that we haven't seen Kintail for the best part of four months as he reappears in this 2m 5f handicap hurdle.

Kintail is also a dual winner at this track, having taken a bumper here last May before making a winning hurdling debut in November.

It's possible to make excuses for his two defeats since then, pulling a bit too hard in a slowly run affair at Cheltenham in December, while his jumping was a bit sticky when we last saw him at Lingfield in January.

That sticky jumping doesn't really bother me in the slightest, as his master trainer is sure to have put him through plenty of intensive schooling since then and he still looks fairly treated from a mark of just 115.

Kintail is bred to be better than that sort of mark and also has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, which looks a plus as he steps up to the longest trip he's faced so far.