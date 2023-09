Feature at Goodwood can go to Appleby

Tregoning has some good stats at Goodwood

One pick at Perth is 4-4 at the track

No. 6 (1) Harb SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Peter Crate

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

The pick of the action on Wednesday comes from Perth and Goodwood and we'll start with one bet in Sussex and I can see the downs of the track and speedy nature of Goodwood really suiting Peter Crate's 4yo.

He popped up after a break (that was needed according to his handler) last time to win in good to soft at Sandown, and he won with a bit up his sleeve on that occasion for his third win in 0-70 company.

In fact the ground at Sandown was more testing than the official good to soft, and I don't see Wednesday's conditions being a problem to him.

He also tanked through the race at Epsom earlier in the summer hitting 1.538/15 in-running, but the 7f stretched him on that occasion - although bizarrely tried 1m on his next outing - which he didn't have a hope in hell of staying.

I liked this horse on the All-Weather, as he often catches the eye with the way he travels and can sometimes make the running - which should be ideal here as Goodwood does lend itself to horses up with the pace.

With ground to suit under a penalty, he should go well as he travels so strongly.

No. 1 (3) King Of Conquest SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 111

Charlie Appleby won the Listed 1m2f Foundation Stakes last term with Royal Fleet, and his King Of Conquest is the one to back at 4/14.80 in opposition to the red hot favourite at 8/111.72 My Prospero.

The selection does have a bit of a question mark against him in terms of his recent form as he ran poorly at Royal Ascot and also flopped at Haydock last time and ran no sort of race in the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster. He tried the first-time headgear on that occasion but it helped little.

King Of Conquest did win the Listed Festival Stakes in the spring over CD and won a good handicap at Newmarket too, crucially with ease in the ground.

Conditions will suit, and Appleby is in far better nick than he was during his wobbly spell, and the could have coincided with the horse's dip in his own form.

My Prospero is rated an 8lb superior horse and has genuine Group class form, but he doesn't offer a lot of value at 8/111.72, and there's also the chance to back King Of Conquest at 13/82.62 in the W/O Favourite market.

No. 6 (4) Miss Bluebelle (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Marcus Tregoning wouldn't have too many market leaders these days in a race, and his season has been very quiet with just 10 winners. However, two have come from his last six runners and Miss Bluebelle looked well ahead of her mark when winning at Bath last time and is one to back at 5/15.80.

She was impressive at Wolverhampton in the winter but has only been seen twice this turf campaign with two breaks scattering her season, but she won by over 3L at Bath with a near enough all the way victory in 0-75 company, and considering she hasn't been busy at all in 2023, there could be some more progression to come from her.

A mark of 80 puts her into a better race, and the hood remains which is a good thing as she has been quite keen to date. Her record wearing the hood reads 121 and if she can handle the softer ground, has a big chance.

Tregoning is 14% win and 30% placed at Goodwood, which isn't bad for a trainer who doesn't have many winners.

No. 2 Born Famous (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Ms Claire O'Connell, Ireland

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 130

There's a Class 2 Handicap Chase at Perth to light up the Wednesday card in Scotland, and it's hard to get away from the flying Born Famous, who at 6/42.46 should continue her progression.

She won the Summer Plate at Market Rasen under an inspired ride from Harry Cobden when trained by Iain Jardine, and was well backed in the market for that big race, although did 23.022/1 in-running when she got detached. But Cobden, who is a class apart these days, got her home.

The mare went back over hurdles last time and still won - her fourth success at Perth from four outings, although once again she didn't travel kindly and despite being the Evens favourite hit 16.015/1 in-running.

With an unimpeachable 4-4 record at the track and back over fences today, she can continue her fine run of form and does like soft ground too. It's her first start for new trainer Claire O'Donnell but Cobden keeps the ride.

