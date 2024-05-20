Tuesday Racing Tips: Jumping Jupiter to star at Hexham

Mark has two selections over jumps on Tuesday

Skelton mare looks good summer jumping prospect

Strapping hurdler Jupiter to win the finale

With the flat making little appeal on a low-key Tuesday, it's time to turn to a bit of summer jumping in our never-ending quest for winners, with a couple of runners at Hexham catching my eye.

The first of them is Dan Skelton's mare A Law Of Her Own in the class 3 handicap hurdle at 20:28.

This seven-year-old hasn't been with the Skelton yard too long and was a winner on her comeback in Ireland last season before going to face some stiff competition, notably in Grade 3 and listed company.

She made an encouraging first start for her current trainer at Cheltenham last month, given a considerate time of things before keeping on gradually to finish eighth in a deeper handicap than this one.

A Law Of Her Own looks the type that her trainer can make hay with this summer and it will be surprise if she isn't winning races over here sooner rather than later, hopefully starting with this contest.

The main dangers could be Hartur D'Oudairies and Well Educated, who finished first and fifth at this track last time, with the latter shaping well after an absence.

It should be closer between them this time but I'm hoping they're both left in the Skelton mare's slipstream.

Recommended Bet Back A Law Of Her Own to win 20:28 Hexham SBK 7/2+

The finale at Hexham is a pretty low-key handicap hurdle and I'm hoping that the strapping top weight Jumping Jupiter can prove a class above his rivals.

This big gelding made the frame several times for Charles and Adam Pogson in 2023 before blowing out on his final start for that stable at Southwell back in January.

The six-year-old joined Mark Walford following that run and made a really bright start for his new trainer at the same course earlier this month, finishing runner-up in a novice handicap despite making a few jumping errors along the way.

He was beaten by Therapist there, who should be a warm order in the opener at Huntingdon today, where a big run will obviously pay a handsome compliment to Jumping Jupiter.

As I mentioned earlier, this gelding is a big, strong sort, who should make a chaser in time, so it's probably unsurprising he rather treated the brush hurdles with a little disdain last time.

Jumping Jupiter should have sharpened up for that that and, despite this race having attracted 14 runners, it looks far from a deep affair and appears to present an ideal opportunity for the selection to break his duck.

For Three was a winner at Sedgefield last time and he could prove the biggest threat to Jumping Jupiter, though he is a 10-year-old now and is vulnerable to potential improvers.