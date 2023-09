Soft conditions in store at Nottingham to suit duo

A 16/1 17.00 selection each-way with good course form

Three tips for Colwick Park on Tuesday

No. 11 (4) Havana Rum (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 7st 13lbs

OR: 69

It's the Grassroots Series Finals at Nottingham today with five Class 2 Handicaps to look forward to and 15:50 6f contest sees plenty of horses arriving in form.

Richard Fahey's 3yo Havana Rum scored with a bit in hand last time at Catterick and is certainly one that will have no issue with the slow ground judged on his victory last time.

The assessor seemed to agree as he's gone up 7lb to 69, but he most certainly looks an improver, as the visor applied on his last two runs has done the trick with two better efforts.

He ran an efficient race on the clock at Catterick and also posted a second at Carlisle previously. Pinafore heads the market but Havana Rum is getting a ton of weight from him and at initially 7/17.80 with the visor remaining, can go well.

A nice drift to 9/19.80 puts him into each-way territory too.

Back Havana Rum EW @ 9/19.80 Bet now

No. 5 (10) Damascus Steel (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 73

Ed Dunlop might have rain coloured eyes today and they'll be smiling at the prospect of slow ground, as his Damascus Steel is a proven heavy going performer and the drop down from 1m4f to 1m2f should work in the 3yo's favour from stall 10.

He won over CD in August in a bog, but travelled so smoothly on that occasion he looked a horse ahead of mark.

His attempt at a stiff 1m4f last time at Pontefract by no means ruled him out over the trip for the future as he looked to stay and hit 2.0421/20 in-running from 7/17.80 pre-race - showring once again he can travel.

There's a chance her could be slightly tricky, as earlier in the season he was defeated three times at odds-on in-play and was turned over at 1.42/5 at Yarmouth.

Tom Marquand is booked and it will be interesting to see what he does in terms of tactics as Damascus Steel made the running earlier in the season to win and those tactics worked a treat.

Back Damascus Steel @ 13/27.40 Bet now

No. 4 (7) Alpine Stroll SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 73

The stayers' 1m6f event at 17:00 has one of the shortest prices on the card with the William Haggas trained Alhambra Palace strong in the market this morning on the Sportsbook from 11/82.32 into Evens, but it's an Extra Place Special and with four places, hopefully course specialist Alpine Stroll can outrun his 16/117.00 price.

His Nottingham record offers hope for a decent run and he landed the Colwick Cup over 2m in good style from the front last summer, and he received a top ride that day with Rhys Clutterbuck bursting out to lead and then he slowed it down and controlled the race to his tempo.

The 5yo stays 2m well, and finished second over CD in August and was rated a little unlucky as he was carried wide.

Floating around the 73 mark, it's a rating he is capable of and he looks overpriced considering he does save his best for this venue.

Back Alpine Stroll EW @ 16/117.00 Bet now

