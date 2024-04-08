Daryl Carter's Tips: Wincanton trio can provide a profitable Monday

O'Brien mare can get off the mark at the first attempt

No. 10 Northern Air (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Navajo Indy has a solid profile and is very much respected. However, he was beaten at odds-on in a Novice Hurdle at Fontwell last time and has yet to show the progression one would like in three starts. Today, he has an excellent opportunity, but he is priced like a good thing, which may not be the case.

It might pay to take a chance on the mare Northern Air - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is entirely unexposed and sold for £105k after an easy four-length point-to-point in November. She was shaped with promise in a bumper at Newbury when as short as 11/43.75 but ran too freely, and connections wasted no time going over obstacles.

The five-year-old effortlessly beat a Gordon Elliott mare in her point-to-point, and the runner-up went on to go within a head of winning next time out before running well in a good-looking bumper at Leopardstown last month when third to a Willie Mullins subsequent Listed runner-up. The Willie Mullins winner was no match for Familiar Dreams next time at Fairyhouse, but she had some very potent bumper form.

Some collateral form lines bring in horses rated in the low 120s through the Gordon Elliot horse, and the third from Northern Air's point-to-point won easily next time out by seven lengths.

Fergal O'Brien's mare will only need to run to around 116 to win this in receipt of the mare's allowance from the odds-on favourite, and there's little of note down the field. It would be disappointing if she could not meet those numbers and follow in the footsteps of our recent column winner, Denemethy, who was similarly underrated.

No. 2 Bourbali (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 130

Harry Derham's Monviel is a difficult horse to catch right, but having finished his race strongly at Uttoxeter 23 days ago, he must be respected for having won at this venue.

I expect him to be popular, but on balance, he doesn't look that well handicapped and he was perfectly placed in a very steadily run affair last time, which means stamina still needs to be proven over this trip.

The one who looks handicapped out of things is Paul Nicholls' Toss Of A Coin (129). He has been handicapped around a David Maxwell-ridden horse, so the fact that the market has him vying for favouritism at the time of writing means it's worth getting involved.

Bourbali - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks overpriced. The seven-year-old returns to hurdles, having PU last time when the saddle slipped, but has put in a good showing over fences here in January when attempting to give lumps of weight to a progressive course lover who had form figures at Wincanton of 12111.

He needs to learn to settle, but now, back over the smaller obstacles at a track that plays to front runners' strengths, he may be very hard to catch with ideal underfoot conditions. I am of the impression that fences lit him up, so I am eager to see him back over the smaller obstacles and allowed to bowl along.

The seven-year-old drops back in grade and holds the strongest hurdle form in the field, with an excellent second at Sandown to Crebilly on his last hurdle outing in April last year. He also had a brilliant second at Kempton to Grey Dawning in the 22/23 season. The first of those lines of form ties in with many in here, suggesting he has their holding, and we have certainly not seen the best of him yet.

He looks fairly treated under Freddie Gingel, who is an excellent value for his five-pound claim. His quick turnaround gives confidence that connections have him in a good spot. He holds the best speed figures on my sheet, and I hope he can grind this out from the front.

No. 4 Golden Sovereign (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 110

The one that's the wrong price in this contest is Golden Sovereign - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who arrives here entirely out of sorts, it would seem, but has consistently shown his recent form to be worth ignoring when lining up at Wincanton.

The selections form figures at this venue read 231 over fences, and he has bounced back to life after heavy defeats in the past. All of his victories have in common one thing: heavy ground and three miles. Today, he gets his optimum conditions at a venue he loves and is on a career-low rating of 110. He has previously had Champagne Court and Copperhead behind when running an excellent second here over course and distance in the Wigmore Handicap last February, and he is now nine pounds better off with the former.

He looks worth chancing to strike and is narrowly favoured over First Lord De Cuet, who doesn't always find as much as looks likely and will not want to get into a battle with the selection on the home straight.