Two bets in Chepstow's 14:00

Rath Gaul Hill 13/2 7.50 could have a bit up his sleeve now up to 3m

Pulling Stumps 15/4 looks ready to strike dropped in class

No. 8 Rath Gaul Hill (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Samuel Drinkwater

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 108

The step up in distance for Rath Gaul Hill- 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and a stiffer test of stamina look a likely source of improvement for the unexposed six-year-old, and he could easily prove ahead of the handicapper on just his second chase start.

The youngster shaped well at Uttoxeter in December with a view to moving to today's 3m distance, having needed to be better positioned in a race that turned into a dash. He lacked the pace to seriously threaten but kept on strongly in the closing stages, and the son of Doyen surely has more to offer now, tackling a more suitable distance for the first time.

Samuel Drinkwater's runner showed sure-footing at Uttoxeter. He went narrowly close to winning his point-to-point behind a winner now with Willie Mullins, who cost a hefty £160,000, and that race saw the 129-rated Making Headway comfortably held when falling. That point-to-point race holds some serious depth, producing point-to-point, bumper and hurdle winners.

There's undoubtedly more to come from Rath Gaul Hill on the evidence of his Ffos Las Novice Hurdle demolition job, but he has obviously been hard to keep right, given the gaps between races. He looks well worth chancing to build on his Uttoexter effort in an open race with optimal conditions now up in trip being from the family of Grand National winner Ballabriggs, and any 6/17.00 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 1 Pulling Stumps (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 119

Pulling Stumps - 15/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook - easily rates the strongest candidate here and, in turn, the biggest threat to the above selection on the back of his improved Newbury effort, and he is a bigger price than I initially expected, (around 2/13.00 tissue price); therefore, I see no reason as to why we can't take a two-pronged attack in this race.

The seven-year-old put in a good shift at Newbury chasing home the progressive and unexposed Brave Kingdom, and there should be nothing of that quality here.

That was a big step forward from his Exeter reappearance when returning from a mammoth absence, and with that race notching a good time figure, there's good reason to think that dropping in class today should see him go close.

Any 9/43.25 or bigger is acceptable.