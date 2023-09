Two small bets in the same race at Catterick

Happy to take on the favourite

Rain is coming at Catterick, and lots of it

No. 3 (7) Papa Don't Preach (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 72

Vadamiah shaped with plenty of encouragement in a stronger race than this at York when blazing a trail from the front last time, and she has scored here three times, so better should be expected on her second start after a wind operation.

However, she is well-found in the market. Still, despite the drop in grade, her winning form here is no stronger than today's race, so it may be best to look elsewhere, considering she hasn't finished out a race for some time and the rain due to fall, which could turn this into soft/heavy ground, won't benefit her.

Jojo Rabbit caught the eye with no clear run at Beverley last time, but that was a steady-run race, and it's hard to have maximum faith in that one.

Murbih turns out quickly and is in fine form, and he shouldn't mind the slower ground today. He is turned out quickly (three days) but is not well treated by any means.

It might be worth chancing Papa Don't Preach - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Paul Mulrennan takes the ride on this front runner, and there's a good chance, as he has done before, that from a wide draw, he will grab the favoured stand rail and be given a soft lead.



It could be that Texas Man, Albegone, Jojo Rabbit, Haveagomecca and Vadamiah all head inside from their low draws. At the same time, Murbih and Papa Don't Preach, along with Birkenhead, get the best of the ground.

Birkenhead is in good heart, but soft ground has never seen him to good effect, and he is better on the all-weather.

The selection ran well for a long way at Carlisle last time, and this sharper track should see him to better effect while he shaped well at Wetherby earlier this year in Class 4 company on a slow surface. He has been stuck too high in the handicap for some time, but the handicapper is starting to relent, and this is just his second go in a Class 5 contest.

He was caught on the wrong side of the track at Haydock on his penultimate start, so it's worth forgiving that run, but he was Listed placed on soft ground in France over this trip, and his latest run was a signal he might be ready to bounce back to form. Back him at 7/17.80 or bigger.

No. 6 (1) Texas Man (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Craig Lidster

Jockey: William Pyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 68

I will also back Texas Man - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who bolted up on his only visit here in September 2021 and came good at the back end of that season when encountering a slower surface.

His form figures with soft in the going description read 00112. His two duck eggs came in big field events at York and Newmarket, where he cannot force his dominant tactics, but with the field likely to split here, he might be seen to better effect.

Texas Man won well at Musselburgh on his penultimate start, showing a willing attitude to burst through runners to get up on the line so his form is not questioned.

He has a good record at Class 5 or lower with form figures of 815112, and today, he seemingly has optimum conditions, so he is worth a small bet at 10/111.00 or bigger.