Daryl Carter's Tips: Two Beverley Bullets to fire

Two Wednesday selections - back both using BSP

A fine opportunity for the consistent Zozimus to score

Yazaman can kick off a sequence now in blinkers

I want to quickly acknowledge that we seem to be on a bad run, but these patches are normal when you're advising every day. So, for those of you like myself who are getting a little bit frustrated, keep the head up, and we will work ourselves back to form.

I'd be hopeful of a strong bet at Epsom later this week, and there are a few more I am waiting to appear entered on Friday and Saturday, so fingers crossed that the best is yet to come this week.

Onto today...

One of two horses that interested me today was our recent column selection, Zozimus, who shaped well for us at Newmarket earlier this month in a strong class 3 when third of 16 but put in a better effort in defeat at the same venue 11 days ago when bumping into one racking up a hatrick of wins.

That form will work out well, and today's drop back in class is the betting angle on which he may finally see himself return in the winner's enclosure.

He is remarkably just 1-35 and a Maiden on turf, but he has been in career-best form this month, and he should have won on his last visit to Beverley when continuously denied a clear passage last September.

He is on a good mark, and Daniel Tudhope has gotten a good tune out of him on three occasions this year. Today's race looks like a far more winnable contest than he has faced recently. The draw in stall seven will keep him off the inside rail and out of trouble. He looks worth chancing at 5/23.50 or bigger - not his current 2/13.00, although I can see why they are ducking him - over She's Got Bottle, who is in fine heart and likes it here, so despite stepping up in grade, she can make her presence felt along with Poet's Dawn, who hinted at a return to form, here 15 days ago.

The Sportsbook has been very defensive with the selection's opening price, and he certainly won't get any shorter, and if he does, it's worth leaving him alone.

There will surely be money for She's Got Bottle, so using BSP looks like the best option at the time of writing. I am hopeful of 3/14.00 and looking for 5/23.50 at minimum.

Recommended Bet 15:10 Beverley - Back Zozimus EXC BSP

Another I want to take a slight chance on is Yazaman, a very useful two-year-old for William Haggas and a favourite of mine from a long time ago.

However, he could only follow up on his debut victory 19 days ago in Nottingham when he dotted up in excellent style, meaning he went nearly four years without a victory. There's your warning sign.

However, his latest win came thanks to the headgear switch moving back to the blinkers, which saw him earn a rating high of 106 as a youngster (he wore them from his debut). He is a million miles away from that horse, but it's worth keeping the faith that he will back up that effort under similar conditions. Yazaman responded well when headgear was introduced at various career stages. This was evident in his performances at Thirsk, where he notably stepped up his game with the addition of a visor. Therefore, his recent victory at Nottingham was not a surprise but a testament to his current form.

He is hovering around the basement grade and has an excellent effort to his name on his only visit to this venue when denied a clear run last July.

Today's stiff five-furlong finish should see him to good effect, and he is tough to ignore under the same pilot, Mark Winn.

The Sportsbook are right to duck him, given that back class, and he could easily be the type to rack up a sequence. At the same time, it's worth remembering the level of racing we are dealing with here.

There are bigger than his opening odds of 11/43.75 out there (I must flag this), but I feel he can't get much shorter, so use BSP. He is another I am hopeful of 3/14.00 plus, but take no shorter than 11/43.75.