Daryl Carter's Tips: Trust Mack to bounce back at Wetherby

Back Bob to bounce back

Mackenberg can score at Wetherby

Back Nick to Rockett to Thyestes victory

The ten-year-old Mackenberg - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was caught further back than ideal in November in a race dominated by the two at the head of affairs, and having made a swift move from the rear, he saw the first and second kick on and inject pace into the race from four out.

That was unfortunate positioning by Brian Hughes, who made his move at the wrong time, but it was a very encouraging performance for one who has been in the doldrums for a while. His return to Wetherby, where he has a good record, could be just what he needs to get back into the winner's enclosure.

Donald McCain's runner hasn't scored since Doncaster in November 2022, but he would have won at Hereford by a mile had his rider stayed in the saddle from four pounds higher in March last year. He has to go left-handed (jumps violently left), and today is the ideal scenario to see him to best effect against many who arrive with something to prove.

No Risk Des Flos is a danger, but his jumping was very scrappy at Southwell last time, and Sean Bowen heads to Huntingdon. Eton Collina and Greyville hold chances in a competitive affair. Still, the selection is overpriced at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:30 Wetherby - Back Mackenberg SBK 5/1

I'd be amazed if Gordon Elliott's Staffordshire Knot - who was brought back at the Caldwell dispersal sale for 510,000Euro - had this £13k race as his target, particularly following a near miss in qualifying for this main event last time at Leopardstown. Considering his already stiff mark of 143, you can be certain a top-four finish is the priority.

Most of the others have something to prove. No Ordinary Joe has a big stamina question, and the others are tough to be confident in. Still, it might pay to give Shanagh Bob - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - another chance. He has been disappointing in two outings over fences and quickly switches back to hurdle and is into handicap from a lowly mark of 129. It's easy to suggest he is well handicapped if he is bouncing back to the form of his first two starts over hurdles when he is an impressive winner on both outings. The added cheek-pieces benefit him as he can race lazily, and this sharp, flat track should prove right up his street.

He still has an unexposed profile, and perhaps a switch in tactics to a front-running ride is inbound (made all at Plumpton). He rates the percentage call in a weak qualifying event.

Back the selection at 10/34.33 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:30 Huntingdon - Back Shanagh Bob SBK 10/3

There's a big pot in Nick Rockett - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and while it will take a Djackadam-type of performance to land this from a lofty rating of 152, he has earned every pound in the last 18 months and has been targetted at this race since the start of the season.

The eight-year-old lines up following an excellent fourth at Leopardstown 27 days ago on his seasonal return under an inexperienced rider who got a good spin out of him, and he remains unexposed over fences with career-best performances the second time following a break during his career.

He is expected to sharpen up for that seasonal return run, and now Paul Townend is taking over in the saddle, so one expects he will be cherry ripe today given all things considered. He is unexposed at stamina-sapping distances and was worthy of a fair upgrade at Leopardstown, considering he trod the worst of the ground towards the inside rail.

Anything that rode the inside at Leopardstown in the Paddy Power Chase was out the back of the field come the final fences, but the selection was still fighting away at the last flight. That was a strong effort, and having been an unplaced favourite for last year's Irish National, one suspects now race fit, a big performance is inbound granted this much stiffer test.

He appeals, and I expect him to go off favourite for this around the 10/34.33 mark, so any bigger is acceptable.