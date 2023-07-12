Back Tower Of London to win the 13:50 at Newmarket @ 15/82.84 2pt
Back Mountain Bear to win the 14:25 at Newmarket @ 4/14.80 1pt
Back Embesto to win the 16:45 at Newmarket @ 6/16.80 2pt win
Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly
Advised Stakes = +74pts ROI 10%
SP = -14.1pts ROI -2%
BSP = +119.7Ppts ROI +17.06%
