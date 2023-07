Daryl likes the claims of Betfair's Ryan Moore in the opening two contests

Says Aidan O'Brien could have another star on his hands

Back Embesto to relish the move up in grade

No. 6 (1) Tower Of London (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This is a smashing renewal to kick off the excellent Newmarket July Festival, and having missed out on some big prizes this season at Royal Ascot and in the Classics, Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin will surely have Castle Way fit and ready to fire.

Castle Way has always been highly thought of amongst those at Appleby Towers, and there's good reason to think this horse was their original Derby hope before he blew out in the Epsom Wild Card contest last September when failing to handle the undulating track. Still, after a winning return on the Rowley Mile, he has been absent since, while the runner-up ties in the form nicely with many of these suggesting he has a bit to find.



The form book suggests that Queens Vase runner-up Saint George is the one to beat, having looked a progressive type for Andrew Balding, but he did find himself in a good position in the race at Ascot and had little excuse not to run down winner Gregory. Still, he must be feared, and the drop back a furlong in distance is a help, but his price difference to Klondike makes little sense to me.

Klondike will surely appreciate this stiffer stamina test on the evidence of his second to Gregory in the Cocked Hat at Goodwood having shaped with a good deal of promise.

Still, both will lack the turn of foot of the promising Tower Of London - 15/82.84 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Aidan O'Brien looked to have a weak hand at the start of the year but has unearthed some gems, notably Paddington and this one, Tower Of London, who have both run in a handicap which is unusual for some of his top prospects. Tower Of London couldn't have been more impressive when scoring in the Ulster Derby on handicap debut under useful seven pounds claimer Killian Hennessy when running effectively off 92.

Still, he was value for much more and recorded the highest RPR in that race in the last ten years by a minimum of 12 lbs with an electric turn of pace from two out.

His turn of foot sets him apart from his rivals at this distance, and given his pedigree being a brother to St Leger winner Capri as well as strong stayers Cypress Creek and Passion, who all claimed Group honours over 1m5f plus, there's undoubtedly more to come at this trip.

He is now 3-3 on ground described as good, and with the weather holding out at least for the first day, he has ideal conditions under Ryan Moore.

His two lesser efforts on soft ground came at the back end of his two-year-old season when going off just 2/12.94 against Epsom Derby winner Auguste Rodin, and on seasonal return and can be forgiven.

He makes stacks of appeal here, but back him no shorter than 13/82.62.

No. 6 (6) Mountain Bear (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I will hope Ryan Moore can kick off this festival in style and bring up the double in as many races as I was taken with the performance of the powerful Mountain Bear - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on debut and when making a winning second racecourse appearance at the Curragh 13 days ago.

He was keen and green on debut and was only learning his job, but he quickened nicely before his early excursions took their toll.

His next start saw him lead from pillar to post, and he had much of the field off the bridle at halfway as he floated across the Curragh turf. I hope Ryan Moore will adopt the same tactics here because half of these are five-furlong horses. Mountain Bear, in turn, has stamina in his pedigree but showed he wasn't short of pace just under two weeks ago, and given the entries Aidan O'Brien had for this race, it's interesting he went with this one.

He took a big step forward from his running on sixth (beaten three lengths) on his second outing, but the form of his debut race looks up with the best on offer. The third Mythology was an eye-catcher in the Group 2 Railway Stakes next time when fifth, and the fourth was fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

He is entitled to take another step forward today and holds plenty of eye-catching entries in the likes of the Phoenix and National Stakes later in the year.

I'm pretty keen to take on this Andrew Balding favourite, Purosangue, as I felt he was flattered by his track position at Haydock, and while he won by a good margin, it didn't marry up well with the 74-rated winner later on the card, and the form has worked out poorly.

Malc is the biggest danger up in distance after an excellent run in the Norfolk, and that form sets a clear standard. Still, this race hasn't favoured those stepping up in trip previously unless Royal Ascot winners. Back Mountain Bear no shorter than 5/23.50

No. 1 (6) Embesto SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Embesto - 6/16.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse going places, and although this is a very tough ask, he left a deep impression at Doncaster under a penalty when nothing went his way.



He found himself on the wrong side of the track and at the rear of a steady pace as the field split into two groups, only for his jockey to realise two furlongs out how far clear the group on the far side were. Still, he managed to pick up under heavy pressure and bridge the gap to get up on the line with a bit to spare.

It was quite the effort from an inexperienced horse, having found himself in the centre of the track on his own, but he left his group for dead in a matter of strides finishing seven lengths clear of those raced on the stands side. The form has taken a few knocks, but he would have won by a street if on the same terms as the far-side group, and he should have learned plenty from that.

The third, Modesty, was a debut winner as a two-year-old over a couple of rivals rated now in the mid-'80s, and the fourth has boosted the form with a five-length win at Windsor on handicap debut next time and is now rated 81.

Roger Varian's charge has now twice shown an electric turn of foot, and that could prove the difference here with Imperial Emperor bred for middle distances, Nostrum maybe needing the run on seasonal return, and Mostabshir's York form taking knocks.

Suppose you haven't seen the selection's debut run when winning hard-held at Yarmouth. In that case, I urge you to watch it, and the time figures on both runs have suggested he is Group material, so with the depth of quality of the three-year-olds this year thin on the ground, he could easily take another step forward. Back him no shorter than 5/15.80.

