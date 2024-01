Tread lightly on Friday

Three small bets

Half point stakes

No. 2 (1) Big Zou SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Big Zou - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran a blinder at Lingfield last time, and in the hope he takes a step forward for that, he could prove tough to beat.

He broke well from an unfavoured draw in stall ten, raced wide until getting across to the rail at the turn-in for home, and maintained a strong gallop until he headed close home. However, he battled back at the line, suggesting he might improve for the outing, having looked a little green under pressure. Given his race position, it bodes well that his time was on par with the division two contest, but he did too much too early in the race, and that may have flattered today's rival Sovereign Knight, who finished to good effect behind him.

The Lingfield form looks good in the context of this race, with the winner and runner-up both since bumped into out-of-the-ordinary animals in finishing clear seconds.

There's more to come from Big Zou, and today's far better draw in stall one with what could turn out to be his primary market rivals out wider and that should give him an early advantage.

The 5/23.50 is his basement price for backers.

No. 5 (3) Bradman SBK 15/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Mikkel Mortensen

Age: 3

Weight: 7st 11lbs

OR: 56

Freds Mate has already comfortably held Rich Harry and won going away when the pair met at Newcastle, and the latter has failed to kick on since then, so envisaging that one reversing the form is challenging. Freds Mate probably failed to handle the Lingfield track last time, but his finishing effort was not encouraging - looking reluctant under pressure.

Therefore, it might pay to take a chance on Bradman - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is seven pounds out of the handicap, but most of that (if the rider can get down below 8st 1lb her lowest riding weight in 12 months) is offset by Mikkel Mortensen's claim.

The son of Australia has been screaming for a step up in distance, and the fitting of the cheek-pieces could do just the trick. He has caught the eye staying on in his last three handicaps in November and December - including the latest here - having not been seen to best effect, having been denied clear runs.

His Wolverhampton handicap debut form also ties in with today's favourite through Dunstan, who finished well ahead of It's Not Risky and Freds Mate at Lingfield last time but saw the selection only narrowly behind. It's no rock-solid form line to have a strong bet, but it at least suggests Bradman may not have much to find on balance.

He is receiving weight from his rivals, who look held by the handicapper on recent evidence. The combination of the trip move, headgear and smaller field scenario could see him in a much better light.

He looks worth chancing at 13/27.50 or bigger.

No. 2 Hurricane Harvey SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 128

I had a good look at the Ludlow card and was tempted by Saint Davy, but I was sure I saw an entry for him over fences, and his trainer did say that was the plan this season. That puts me off slightly as he compared him with the yards Regal Blue, who pulled up on seasonal debut over hurdles before going chasing.

Saint Davy is surely ahead of the handicapper, given how he travelled through the Grade 1 Mersey Novice when last seen, although that was some time ago.

I came down on Hurricane Harvey - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks like a fair bet at that price. He is a two-time course winner, including in last year's race, and sits on a handy enough mark.

He was an eye-catcher at Newbury last time in a hot race that recorded an excellent time figure, running on at the death, suggesting his time could be near and he has optimum conditions today for a repeat victory.

He rates the day's strongest bet - if there is such a thing on a day like today - although a case can be made for Burrows Park, who also likes it here. But his 5/16.00 went to 4/15.00 in the blink of an eye, and he is now 7/24.50.

The 7/24.50 is the absolute basement mark for him. He tends to go very well when supported, so confidence will be heightened if further support comes.