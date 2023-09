War Rooms left a deep impression on debut over C&D

Kylian will have the ideal pace set up for his strong finishing effort

Bag D'or is well-handicapped if backing up York return

We have hit a poor patch this week, and nothing is running as well as I'd hoped, but I have made a few mistakes I hope to correct over the coming week. Apologies for the below-par form; hopefully, this run ends quickly.

No. 9 (5) War Rooms (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This is wide open, but the fact that War Rooms - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has experienced identical conditions as today gives him a big edge over his rivals.

The selection made a very promising debut over course and distance on soft ground when scooting clear of what is typically useful Novice contest each year. He travelled powerfully and showed a very bright turn of foot to take care of a runner-up that had been just four lengths off the useful Arabic Legend (100) at Newmarket prior.

The form can be crabbed with that same runner-up, given he was held next time at Beverley, but the Owen Burrow's trainer two-year-old was in a different stratosphere to his rivals and hit the line very hard in a good comparative time with the 1m race on the card.

While it was a debut performance full of zest, it also suggested he would benefit significantly from the experience, having been green when initially asked to quicken. Backers should take confidence from the trainer winning the same race in 2020 with the once classy (but now frustrating) Albasheer, who finished second in the Champagne Stakes to Richard Hannon's Chindit.

Owen Burrows will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself in this Flying Scotsman as Richard Hannon fields impressive Kempton winner Local Hero. Local Hero could have been picked from a long way out as the winner in the running, but the race lacked any substance and comparing it to another on the card tones down that performance.

The biggest danger could come from Dancing Gemini, who got right back on track at Newbury having been trounced by Rosallion, but War Rooms' best furlong was his last, and there's plenty of improvement yet.

I clarify, though, that 11/43.70 is the absolute basement mark.

Back War Rooms @ 11/43.70

No. 5 (9) Kylian (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This is a good renewal of the Flying Childers Stakes, and Big Evs is feared on his recovery mission, having flopped in the Nunthorpe. Still, the price disparity between him at Kylian - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes little sense given their proximity at Goodwood.

Kylian was outpaced early in the Molcombe at Goodwood and lost ground from his draw in stall three as the field congregated to the near side. Still, once he picked up the bridle and ran on, he was arguably an unlucky loser finishing right up the backside of Big Evs when there was no clear run in the closing stages.

I suspect the winner was aided by the rail and his higher draw saving him ground in the early part of the race, while the downhill nature of the sprint track plays to the strengths of those speedier horses.

Today should be a much more level playing field, with Kylian drawn in stall nine and Big Evs in ten. Add into the mix that there are stacks of pace in this race all over the track, with Big Evs (10), Flora Of Bermuda (7), Valliant Force(5), Toca Madera (6), Francis Meynell (3), Zoulu Chief (1) and more.

This race is set up perfectly for one to come off the gallop with a strong finishing effort.

The move up in distance at York didn't work for Kylian last time, but he will get a strong run five furlongs today, and he has already proven to handle cut in the ground. Given his set-up, it would be a surprise if he were not involved at the finish.

It's too soon to write him off, particularly after being so devastating at Sandown two runs back and travelling through the Gimcrack last time like the best horse.

He is a classy sort and anything 5/15.80 or bigger is acceptable.

Back Kylian @ 5/15.80

No. 3 (6) Bague D'or (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

I hoped to have a good punt on Bague D'or - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - this week, but the weather gods have got involved and ensured this will be testing conditions. He is unproven on ground slower than good, with his only effort being a second-placed finish (good to soft)in 2021 to a now 57-rated horse.

That's obviously not good news, but there is little doubt that he is well handicapped, and he made an encouraging return to action when second at York last time over a trip too short behind a previous course winner in Marhaba The Champ who came from further back off of a frantic pace.

That's good form in its own right, but reports of him carrying condition in the pre-parade ring at York suggested he would improve for the run and with that under his belt, he is hard to get away from.

He ended last season with an excellent second to the subsequent Ebor winner, Trawlerman, at Goodwood, and that's the only horse he has found too good over 1m6f, having won both previous starts, including at Ascot when he gave 17lbs to Berkshire Breeze (89) who has since won twice.

He must be well handicapped, and being by Belardo, he should be just fine under today's conditions, and if he can back up his seasonal return on this slightly easier surface, he will surely go very close indeed. He is top-price with Betfair, and he can't go unbacked with a lightly raced profile and the best form in the book.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger.