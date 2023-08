A Spencer special ride can see Light Infantry mix it in France

20/1 21.00 is far too big, and the market has underestimated him

Fox can master his rivals back at Leicester

No. 4 (11) Light Infantry (Fr) Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

There's an excellent case for Light Infantry - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has yet to be seen to best effect this season, having made the running the last twice but still performing with extreme credit at the top level.

With plenty of pace in this race, strong front-runner Big Rock in the lineup, and a wide draw in stall 11 in the centre of the track, surely Jamie Spencer will revert to hold-up tactics that saw Light Infantry to excellent effect in this race last year when narrowly held by a neck by Inspiral.

He made the running in the Queen Anne as he did when touched off by the smart Anmaat in Paris - the latter arguably the best form in this race - but today's contest will set up perfectly for a Spencer special hold-up ride.

The ground is another possible reason he will outrun his lofty odds. He hasn't had his favoured soft ground since his excellent Newbury straight track victory on his second career outing, and the only time he has raced with soft in the going description this season was that short neck defeat to Anmaat in Paris (Erevann fifth) when there to be shot at.

I'd be confident if you asked connections what they thought his ideal scenario is, they would say soft ground and a straight 1m, and that's what he gets today for the first time in an age while acknowledging the going description in France is not always what it seems.

He has two solid efforts to his name at this venue; a neck second in this race last year and a second to Tenebrism over a trip too short of seven furlongs and has placed in four of his six Group 1's and none have seen a better scenario than today.

The market favours Big Rock but only for finishing a well-held second to the very smart Ace Impact on his first attempt at Group 1 company rather than any of his winning form, and although he has put in some good time figures, he has had things all his own way and a straight track now asks new questions.

Triple Time needs to back up his Queen Anne run, but he bombed out when travelling to France last year on his second start after a long break, and it's no guarantee lightning doesn't strike twice, so expecting that Ascot performance could prove dangerous.

Inspiral put in a dismal performance on soft ground at Goodwood 11 days ago, and backing her comes with extreme warnings, particularly with soft in the going description, so she will hope the ground has dried out.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi may be exposed in this company (well positioned to beat Isac Shelby two starts ago in a slowly run event), and dropping in trip is not an obvious positive. However, Ryan Moore in the saddle is.

Back him each way at no shorter than 14/115.00.

Back Light Infantry e/w @ 20/121.00 Bet now

No. 4 (1) Fox Master SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

He is not one for maximum faith, granted, but this is not a deep race as Fox Master - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - finished second back in May under the same conditions and with the time figure backing that performance up, he might be worth chancing to bounce back from two lesser efforts.

He hasn't had much racing and already has proven that he is untrustworthy, but the fitting of the cheek-pieces looks a good move, given his tendency to roll around under pressure. He was given a stiff task when he tried over seven furlongs at Yarmouth last time, and he never looked at home at Newmarket back in June when failing to beat a rival home.

It takes a bit of a leap of faith to back him, but his second here in May is a strong level of form in the context of this race, and while the two at the top of the market are more straightforward, he may end up being the most talented of these.

There's nothing not to like about both Miss Mai Tai and Torfrida, with their form tieing them in closely, but they have work to do with the selection under these conditions on the clock, and this could prove a good opening for Roger Varian's three-year-old.

Back him no shorter than 4/14.80.