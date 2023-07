Daryl Carter says to stick with proven form in the Vintage Stakes

Audience can spring Lennox surprise

Johnston filly NAP can rack up a hattrick

No. 2 (4) Haatem (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 102

This is a good race, and I am drawn to the flashy Iberian as much as anyone else, but there's good reason here to stick with the form horse, and there's plenty of value in the price of Haatem - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He shaped like he had more to offer over this trip when chasing home the brilliant City Of Troy at Newmarket.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain has shaped with plenty of credit this season, particularly on his last three starts when moving beyond the minimum distance. He lost all chance of victory, so it seemed at Epsom over six furlongs when falling out of the gates but did remarkably well to finish beaten just two lengths.

He improved to reverse the form with the Epsom winner in the Coventry Stakes, finishing just two lengths off of the smart winner River Tiber over the same trip and finished with running left.

Without considering that he would have won the Group 2 Superlative Stakes by nearly four lengths at Newmarket if it wasn't for the freak that is City Of Troy, he holds by far the strongest form in this race.

Being by Phoenix Of Spain, there's surely more to come at this seven-furlong distance, and a sharp seven like this should suit him. His form ties collaterally in with a few of these, including Golden Mind and Soldier's Gold, and he has already experienced the Goodwood track.

Thunder Blue has shown stacks of pace in his short career, but today's trip is a question mark on his latest July Stakes 6f run.

I am pleasantly surprised that Haatem is not a clear favourite, as he should be and a strong one at that. Golden Mind and Iberian are dangerous but need to improve, and the latter has seen his debut form poorly, so it's the Richard Fahey runner I fear most.

Anything bigger than 9/4 is backable, but the way the market has been, he might touch 10/3.

Back Haatem @ 11/43.70 Bet now

No. 2 (4) Audience SBK 17/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 113

There's little doubt there are question marks over whether Audience - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was aided by racing on the far side of the track 31 days ago at Newmarket when turning a competitive Group 3 into a procession. Still, it might be worth taking that at face value.

John and Thady Gosden have been persisting with this horse for some time now, even going to the extent of dropping him back to five furlongs before finally gelding him. In that time, he had shown an abundance of promise, albeit in flashes, but there's little doubt there's vast ability.

Since fitting with the hood and being gelded, he has improved significantly on all known figures, leaving the impression that he is up to this level. A sharp seven furlongs like this at Goodwood should see him to good effect, particularly with his prominent racing style from a good draw in stall four.

Kinross 7/42.70 is well respected, having gone close in the July Cup and now moving back up to seven furlongs, for which his last defeat came in this race by a neck last year. Still, he was 4/14.80 for that contest last year, and his price is a little short. Isacc Shelby will be praying for plenty of rain, no doubt, and Pogo will have to work hard from stall eight to adopt his usual front-running tactics, while Marbaan is not out of this either in a good contest.

The rain-softened ground is a slight unknown, but he is the one arriving here on an upward curve, and hopefully, Robert Havlin can adopt a box seat from his good draw and use his blistering turn of foot,

Back Audience each-way @ 8/18.80 or bigger.

Back Audience @ 9/19.80 Bet now

No. 2 (7) Kitai (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

Kitai - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the first horse I wrote up today and is one of those I have had an eye on regarding this meeting since she won at Carlisle two starts ago, clocking a very good time figure over seven furlongs.

The three-year-old has really grabbed hold of the progressive thread this season, and she now looks ready to fulfil the early two-year-old potential she showed when chasing home the smart Charyn (115) on debut at Haydock.

She must have a couple of issues because her form tailed off, having been pounded in a Newmarket Listed event last October with a below-par run at Kempton on her seasonal return on the all-weather, perhaps an excusable one. Still, she was below par a month later over seven furlongs at Catterick before bouncing back in fine still in a Class 4 contest at Carlisle.

She was a very comfortable winner in an admittedly winnable race at Carlisle. Still, the time was much better than the Listed event on the card, and she very much confirmed that with a dominant display at Pontefract back to six furlongs next time when up to Class 2 level against the boys.

Connections of Kitai could have easily turned her out under a penalty on the back of her brilliant Pontefract victory. Still, it is more than likely they pinpointed this 0-95 Fillies Handicap, given their record at this meeting.

She is highly progressive and looks in excellent heart and must still be ahead of the handicapper off of this rating of 92. Now is the time to catch her. She can get the better of Funny Story and has proven she will handle a slow surface, so she ticks plenty of boxes from a good draw in stall seven.

Back her at 15/82.84 or bigger.