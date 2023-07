One selection on Sunday from Redcar @ 9/1 9.80

The return of the hood can help De Foy runner

Take note of the Redcar draw bias

No. 3 (1) Bear On The Loose (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

This is a very tricky race, but the nature of Redcar's straight mile usually sees the field converge to the far rail and those ridden prominently here have had a significant advantage in recent years. The draw plays a big factor, with those drawn low favoured to get onto the far rail, and it asks a bit more of those drawn high when attempting to gain a good racing position.

That could be the angle that sees Bear On The Loose - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - nick this race from stall one. There are not too many that look to get on with things here, and in the hope that Kevin Phillippart De Foy's only runner of the day reverts to prominent tactics that saw him to good effect when dictating a race at Yarmouth in April, he could prove hard to peg back, and he might even get a solo.

Bear On The Loose is completely unexposed on a quicker surface, having won on soft ground at Yarmouth and coupled with his promising debut at Lingfield on the all-weather, he looks on a fair mark with the likelihood of more to come.

It was a good race he was involved with at Lingfield back in March, and that has worked out reasonably well. He shaped like he had plenty more to come on that occasion and, although probably likely to be bashed for dictating a race at Yarmouth next time, that has worked out also.

The Yarmouth runner-up was similarly on the pace (Kingfisher King) who won next time and took the scalp of Ibrahimovic, who, in turn, ran second to Tower Of London in the Ulster Derby before winning at Hamilton off 84.

He rates a slightly risky proposition, having bombed out at Newcastle on his latest start when running without the hood he wore for his two previous starts. Still, something must have been amiss that day, having stopped quickly when looking to make his challenge, and the return of the headgear can only be viewed as a positive.

It might just be worth overlooking Newcastle's performance under today's conditions. His trainer rarely wastes bullets at this venue, with a 33% strike rate, and both De Foy and Benoit de la Sayette are here for this sole runner.

Five Towns has looked useful in a handful of starts, and her bumping into a subsequent French Listed-placed filly at Haydock last time is factored into her price. Still, she has failed to quicken, having travelled powerfully on several occasions. She is feared, but interestingly, Kevin Philippart De Foy has twice had horses finish narrowly behind her, and he might have her measure.

Cacan In The Rain would be of significant interest if not for the high draw in stall nine, and the same applies to Gulmarg (8). Back the selection at 8/18.80 or bigger for small each-way stakes.