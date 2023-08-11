</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-man-city-premier-league-tips-best-bets-back-haaland-9-2-bet-builder-090823-1063.html">Burnley v Man City: Back goals at Turf Moor and 9/2 Haaland Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/football-accumulator-tips-90-minute-payout-back-27-1-acca-from-englands-3pm-kick-offs-on-saturday-110823-35.html">The Traditional 3pm Acca: Back 27/1 five-fold from England's 3pm kick-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/bet-builder-tips-england-v-colombia-womens-world-cup-betting-tips-five-bet-builders-led-by-23-1-shot-090823-1063.html">England v Colombia: Five Bet Builders led by 23/1 shot for World Cup quarter-final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-bicep-has-the-musselburgh-muscle-for-a-friday-47-1-double-110823-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back Bicep at Musselburgh in Friday 47/1 double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-hoping-for-revenge-on-unquestionable-in-group-1-phoenix-stakes-100823-368.html">Ryan Moore: Hoping for revenge on Unquestionable in Group 1 Phoenix Stakes</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-1-110823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Spieth leads in Memphis </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-fedex-st-jude-championship-080823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for FedEx St Jude Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-first-round-leader-tips-southwind-selections-from-50-1-to-66-1-080823-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Southwind selections from 50/1 to 66/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/northern-superchargers-v-oval-invincibles-the-hundred-tips-northern-powerhouse-rising-100823-194.html">Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles The Hundred Tips: Northern powerhouse rising</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/birmingham-phoenix-v-welsh-fire-the-hundred-tips-expect-big-runs-090823-194.html">Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire The Hundred Tips: Expect big runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-4-tips-raonic-can-continue-comeback-with-victory-over-mcdonald-100823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 4 Tips: Raonic can continue comeback with victory over McDonald</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-2-tips-evans-should-continue-winning-run-against-diallo-080823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 2 Tips: Evans should continue winning run against Diallo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-1-tips-eubanks-to-serve-monfils-a-knockout-blow-070823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 1 Tips: Back Eubanks to serve Monfils knockout blow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-11">11 August 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ", "name": "Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ", "description": "Daryl Carter has six Saturday selections and hopes a trio of handicap debutants can prove well ahead of the assessor and one to steal the Shergar Cup show at...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-11T11:26:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-11T12:07:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Daryl Carter has six Saturday selections and hopes a trio of handicap debutants can prove well ahead of the assessor and one to steal the Shergar Cup show at Ascot... Sniper's Eye is a well-handicapped NAP at HQ Daryl trusts his gut feeling with an impressive Poet Master at Haydock Says the Gosden's have a well-treated runner for Shergar success 14:10 Ascot - Back The Grand Visir @ BSP 1pt win [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/2/#the-grand-visir] He is hardly a prolific winner, but The Grand Visir - currently [5/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - has optimal conditions to strike returned to Ascot. He probably faces a lesser assignment than he has had at his favoured Ascot for many a year. Ian Williams' runner has not always been trustworthy, but he has failed to run a poor race at this Ascot venue, including this season which boasts some of the most potent form in the race. His visits to this track consist of an excellent second to Dawn Rising at this year's Royal meeting, four days after catching the eye in the Ascot Stakes when denied a clear passage. Both runs saw him record RPRs of 101 and 103, meaning his career RPRs at Ascot read 103, 101, 100, 93 (second by a neck) and 109. He has rarely replicated that level of form anywhere unless it came when fitted with first-time cheek-pieces, which saw an RPR of 106, or a first-time visor which recorded 109. Both times he has had headgear applied, he has improved on his previous outing but has yet to be tried at his favoured course - Ascot. Today he gets first-time blinkers and returns to Ascot, and all the while, the ground dries; it enhances his chances. He hasn't won since the Royal meeting in 2019, but he was given a hefty rise in the weights for that and was stuck between a rock and a hard place. The fact that only this season has seen his handicap mark come down shows the high level he was consistently performing. His latest effort is easily forgiven in soft ground conditions, and his Newbury run behind Sweet William when ninth of 13 may have been one run too many in four weeks, but either way, they are not Ascot, and this is the only place I want to back him at. The combination of the falling handicap mark means no more than a few pounds off his back, but the return to this track and the fitting of the first-time blinkers could easily see him bounce right back to the runs that saw him go close at the Royal meeting three starts ago. Those efforts may suffice, particularly given he was denied a clear run from the rear of the field in the Ascot Stakes that saw today's favourite Zoffee finish less than two lengths ahead of him. Today could finally be his day, but his current [5/1] is short enough, and I expect him to drift, so back him using BSP. Back The Grand Visir @ BSP Bet now 14:25 Haydock - Back Poet Master @ [4/1] 1.5pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/haydock-park/22/1/#poet-master-ire] Sometimes in racing, you have to trust your gut when there is little else to go on, and I very nearly didn't put this horse up because the case is tough to make, and perhaps the possibility of embarrassment is at the forefront of my mind. However, I decided balls to that and want to tell you to back Poet Master - [4/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. He impressed me with his first two starts when winning and winning well at Musselburgh and Haydock. He pulled like a train in a low-key Maiden at Musselburgh but left a striking impression despite being very green as he pulled away effortlessly under hand and heels riding, but that was very hard to assess. His Haydock performance was a facile runaway victory in which he hit the line extremely hard and was tough to pull up. Again, that's hard to assess as the time was average, and the race was not deep. The right horses did finish behind. The runner-up had excuses for a defeat next time but was beaten two lengths previously at Kempton by Merlin The Wizard (88) in a race that had produced three subsequent winners, and the sixth Sherood (third to Poet Master) was no match for Isle Of Jura next time which is today's leading market rival and rated 97 - but it is strikingly similar form. There is some very loose collateral form that you can make a small case for Poet Master, but it's not concrete, and I'd prefer not to advise horses on this basis, but something tells me this one is darn good. Stall 12 will also take a lot of work to overcome, but this could be a high-class colt who will only improve for the move up to 1m. I don't blame you if you want to sit this out, but I will have a few quid and trust my gut but at no shorter than [3/1]. Back Poet Master @ [4/1] Bet now 15:20 Ascot - Back Fox Tal @ [20/1] 0.5pt e/w [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/4/#fox-tal] A good race but a wide-open one which sees the top of the market dominated by Perotto; however, I'm not convinced that this is his ideal set-up, and Escobar hasn't given much recent encouragement that he is ready to bounce back to form. At the same time, Empirestateofmind is solid rather than well-treated. Interestingly, connections persist with Fox Tal - [20/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is a quirky customer but one that has become well treated, and he now drops into a handicap for the first time since running within a neck of winning at Chester off 104 in a first time hood on seasonal return in May 2021. He has been a model of consistency in Listed and Group races and has some powerful form to his name, but he has been tough to put into the winner's enclosure. Today's drop back to 1m and lesser taxing assignment are reasons to be optimistic about his chances, as is the return of the hood that was left off when last seen in January. He returns from another break, but the headgear is a positive sign, and he has run very well fresh previously, including a win off a 319-day break at Doncaster in 2019. He may only need to match his form from 2021 to win this, but he has only run on turf once in the last 18 months - a Listed third in which he was unlucky in the run behind Outbox in Doha. Previously, it was a non-staying performance over 1m4f at Newmarket in Listed company, and that was his theme over a middle distance. He should relish this drop back in distance and is well worth chancing at lucrative odds for small each-way money at no shorter than [12/1]. Back Fox Tal @ [20/1] Bet now 15:55 Ascot - Back Rajasthan @ BSP 1.5pt win [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/5/#rajasthan] Rajasthan - currently [5/2] on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes stacks of appeal moving into handicaps for the first time now his stamina is to be drawn out. The John and Thady Gosden runner is completely unexposed, and the form he has already shown suggests this opening rating of 87 is well within his grasp. He went off a 6/4 favourite on debut at Yarmouth, a venue in which the Gosdens have done remarkably well with their two-year-olds in the past five years (34%), and that's because they tend to send their better ones to that track. Still, on debut, he was held up in the depths of midfield off a slow gallop and had no room to operate until once inside the final 100 yards, and he stayed on nicely in the closing stages. The winner of that race was Knight, now rated 108 and a recent fourth beaten two lengths in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, while the second bolted up next time by five lengths and has yet to be seen. He moved up to 1m next time at Newbury on soft ground when racing on the worst of the ground down the near side but powered through conditions and was only chased down by the brilliant Cicero's Gift, who subsequently beat the Brittania winner before scoring again at Goodwood and proving to be a big eye-catcher in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (continuously denied a clear run). The selection and Cicero's Gift pulled well clear of the field at Newbury in what turned into a stamina test, but the near side rail Rajasthan occupied was avoided for the rest of the day by runners. It was a pleasing end to his two-year-old season, albeit I suspect a disappointing one with no win on the board, but the form couldn't have worked out better. His seasonal return saw him finally break his duck with another improved performance at Salisbury on good to firm ground, which would have been plenty fast enough for him over the 1m2f trip as he looked uncomfortable. However, he always travelled like the best horse in the race and overturned the odds-on favourite despite needing the run. With that race now under his belt, he is entitled to improve again and significantly, given today's slower underfoot conditions and step up in distance. I suspect his current [5/2] is a basement price, with the Sportsbook being a little cagey and more like [4/1] - already [10/3] on the Betfair Exchange - will be more suitable, so use BSP. Back Rajasthan @ BSP Bet now 16.30 Ascot - Back Dark Trooper @ [10/1] 1pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/6/#dark-trooper-ire] Dark Trooper - [10/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a fair price. He is a sprinter firmly on the upgrade and arrives having scored easily in a Class 4 Haydock event on heavy ground in the Sunday series. That was a competitive race, and he is entitled to take his chance up in grade now in search of the hattrick. The drop back to sprinting trips is something I highlighted when he was frustratingly a non-runner for us at Windsor, and we have missed him the last twice, but his latest effort was so comfortable he makes plenty of appeal turned out quickly. As a two-year-old, he left the firm impression that he could be a horse worthy of a rating of 100 in time. He might just be ready to fulfil that promise. He lacks the depth of form of some of these, but he has yet to have the chance to prove his ability in this grade, and the suspicion is the stronger pace will only help him. He has proven to handle varying ground conditions, and that's another asset in his armour, while this stiff six furlongs should prove right up his street, and he is drawn well in stall ten. He ticks many boxes, and anything more significant than [8/1] is acceptable, and I firmly expect him to see support. Back Dark Trooper @ [10/1] Bet now 16:50 Newmarket - Back Sniper's Eye @ BSP 2pt (NAP) [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/newmarket-july/60/6/#snipers-eye-fr] Sniper's Eye - [4/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - has caught the eye in three qualifying runs under tender handling. His latest effort, when last seen over course and distance behind Imperial Emperor, was a big step in the right direction. He has improved race by race and was a big eye-catcher under Jamie Spencer in a Maiden on the Rowley Mile back in May when easily manoeuvring from the rear of the field to hit the front on the bridle and Spencer never pulled his stick through and just rode him out gently. If you had backed him that day, you would have had a reason to be annoyed that he wasn't asked for maximum effort, but he wasn't entirely comfortable in the dip. That run also came after a 136-day break and a gelding operation. The winner, Davideo, is now rated 99, and the runner-up is a subsequent winner rated 87, while the fifth was a narrow third at Windsor next time, rated 82, and the seventh is a next-time-out winner rated 86. His latest effort saw him finish to good effect over course and distance behind one that had the run of the race, and he was worth a good upgrade, having been held up off a dawdling pace. The third was a subsequent Novice winner and is rated 78, the fourth easily won a Maiden next time, and both of those horses were better positioned than the selection. He was a warm order for a scorching three-year-old Class 2 contest here last month but broke through the front of the stalls, so the 49-day break is not because he has had an issue. Today sees him into a Class 3 off an opening rating of just 82, and there's every reason to think this lightly raced, unexposed son of Expert Eye has more to offer. This market will be one of the last to go up on the Betfair site, and I don't want to lose the price on one or two others, so I will have to back him at BSP, but anything [5/2] or bigger is acceptable. Back Sniper's Eye @ BSP Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Daryl Carter", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl_carter" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png 728w" alt="Daryl Carter."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Daryl Carter heads into Saturday with six selections across Ascot, Newmarket and Haydock.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%20Simcock%27s%20concealed%20Sniper%20can%20fire%20at%20HQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html&text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%20Simcock%27s%20concealed%20Sniper%20can%20fire%20at%20HQ" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Daryl Carter has six Saturday selections and hopes a trio of handicap debutants can prove well ahead of the assessor and one to steal the Shergar Cup show at Ascot...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Sniper's Eye is a well-handicapped NAP at HQ</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl trusts his gut feeling with an impressive Poet Master at Haydock</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Says the Gosden's have a well-treated runner for Shergar success</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691845800000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153533">14:10 Ascot - Back The Grand Visir @ BSP 1pt win</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="the-grand-visir"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/2/#the-grand-visir" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (10)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/the-grand-visir/000000454794/">The Grand Visir</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/GBIPLAIN.png" alt="Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32547426&bssId=12685427&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.372153533&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691845800000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939721">6.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ian-williams/000000009512/">Ian Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/luke-morris/000000010572/">Luke Morris</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 94</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>He is hardly a prolific winner, but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691845800000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153533">The Grand Visir - currently <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>has optimal conditions to strike returned to Ascot. He probably faces a lesser assignment than he has had at his favoured Ascot for many a year.</p><p><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214"></a>Ian Williams' runner has not always been trustworthy, but he has failed to run a poor race at this Ascot venue, including this season which boasts some of the most potent form in the race.</p><p>His visits to this track consist of an excellent second to Dawn Rising at this year's Royal meeting, four days after catching the eye in the Ascot Stakes when denied a clear passage. Both runs saw him record RPRs of 101 and 103, meaning his career RPRs at Ascot read 103, 101, 100, 93 (second by a neck) and 109.</p><p>He has rarely replicated that level of form anywhere unless it came when fitted with first-time cheek-pieces, which saw an RPR of 106, or a first-time visor which recorded 109.</p><p>Both times he has had headgear applied, he has improved on his previous outing but has yet to be tried at his favoured course - Ascot.</p><p>Today he gets first-time blinkers and returns to Ascot, and all the while, the ground dries; it enhances his chances.</p><p>He hasn't won since the Royal meeting in 2019, but he was given a hefty rise in the weights for that and was stuck between a rock and a hard place. The fact that only this season has seen his handicap mark come down shows the high level he was consistently performing.</p><p>His latest effort is easily forgiven in soft ground conditions, and his Newbury run behind Sweet William when ninth of 13 may have been one run too many in four weeks, but either way, they are not Ascot, and this is the only place I want to back him at.</p><p>The combination of the falling handicap mark means no more than a few pounds off his back, but the return to this track and the fitting of the first-time blinkers could easily see him bounce right back to the runs that saw him go close at the Royal meeting three starts ago.</p><p>Those efforts may suffice, particularly given he was denied a clear run from the rear of the field in the Ascot Stakes that saw today's favourite Zoffee finish less than two lengths ahead of him.</p><p>Today could finally be his day, but his current <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> is short enough, and I expect him to drift, so back him <strong>using BSP.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back The Grand Visir @ BSP</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691845800000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153533" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547413&dayToSearch=20230812">14:25 Haydock - Back Poet Master @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> 1.5pt</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="poet-master-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/haydock-park/22/1/#poet-master-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/poet-master-ire/000000591194/">Poet Master (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00015946.png" alt="Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32547413&bssId=41110233&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.372152869&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691846700000">15/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939616">5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/k-r-burke/000000000277/">K. R. Burke</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sam-james/000000014883/">Sam James</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 92</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Sometimes in racing, you have to trust your gut when there is little else to go on, and I very nearly didn't put this horse up because the case is tough to make, and perhaps the possibility of embarrassment is at the forefront of my mind. However, I decided balls to that and want to tell you to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547413&dayToSearch=20230812">Poet Master - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook</a>.</p><p>He impressed me with his first two starts when winning and winning well at Musselburgh and Haydock.</p><p>He pulled like a train in a low-key Maiden at Musselburgh but left a striking impression despite being very green as he pulled away effortlessly under hand and heels riding, but that was very hard to assess.</p><p>His Haydock performance was a facile runaway victory in which he hit the line extremely hard and was tough to pull up. Again, that's hard to assess as the time was average, and the race was not deep.</p><p>The right horses did finish behind. The runner-up had excuses for a defeat next time but was beaten two lengths previously at Kempton by Merlin The Wizard (88) in a race that had produced three subsequent winners, and the sixth Sherood (third to Poet Master) was no match for Isle Of Jura next time which is today's leading market rival and rated 97 - but it is strikingly similar form.</p><p>There is some very loose collateral form that you can make a small case for Poet Master, but it's not concrete, and I'd prefer not to advise horses on this basis, but something tells me this one is darn good. Stall 12 will also take a lot of work to overcome, but this could be a high-class colt who will only improve for the move up to 1m.</p><p>I don't blame you if you want to sit this out, but I will have a few quid and trust my gut but at <strong>no shorter than</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Poet Master @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547413&dayToSearch=20230812" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691850000000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153536">15:20 Ascot - Back Fox Tal @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> 0.5pt e/w</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="fox-tal"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/4/#fox-tal" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fox-tal/000000473169/">Fox Tal</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/ROWPLAIN.png" alt="King Power Racing Co Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32547426&bssId=19561372&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.372153536&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691850000000">20/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939735">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/andrew-balding/000000015283/">Andrew Balding</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/joao-moreira/000000010648/">Joao Moreira</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 101</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>A good race but a wide-open one which sees the top of the market dominated by Perotto; however, I'm not convinced that this is his ideal set-up, and Escobar hasn't given much recent encouragement that he is ready to bounce back to form. At the same time, Empirestateofmind is solid rather than well-treated.</p><p>Interestingly, connections persist with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691850000000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153536">Fox Tal - <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>who is a quirky customer but one that has become well treated, and he now drops into a handicap for the first time since running within a neck of winning at Chester off 104 in a first time hood on seasonal return in May 2021.</p><p>He has been a model of consistency in Listed and Group races and has some powerful form to his name, but he has been tough to put into the winner's enclosure. Today's drop back to 1m and lesser taxing assignment are reasons to be optimistic about his chances, as is the return of the hood that was left off when last seen in January.</p><p>He returns from another break, but the headgear is a positive sign, and he has run very well fresh previously, including a win off a 319-day break at Doncaster in 2019.</p><p>He may only need to match his form from 2021 to win this, but he has only run on turf once in the last 18 months - a Listed third in which he was unlucky in the run behind Outbox in Doha.</p><p>Previously, it was a non-staying performance over 1m4f at Newmarket in Listed company, and that was his theme over a middle distance. He should relish this drop back in distance and is well worth chancing at lucrative odds for small each-way money at <strong>no shorter than</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Fox Tal @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691850000000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153536" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691852100000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153539">15:55 Ascot - Back Rajasthan @ BSP 1.5pt win</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="rajasthan"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/5/#rajasthan" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (11)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/rajasthan/000000576416/">Rajasthan</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/LADPLAIN.png" alt="Lady Bamford silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32547426&bssId=150663&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.372153539&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691852100000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939742">4.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-thady-gosden/000000056678/">John & Thady Gosden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/hayley-turner/000000007003/">Hayley Turner</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 87</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691852100000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153539">Rajasthan - currently <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook -</a> makes stacks of appeal moving into handicaps for the first time now his stamina is to be drawn out.</p><p>The John and Thady Gosden runner is completely unexposed, and the form he has already shown suggests this opening rating of 87 is well within his grasp.</p><p>He went off a 6/4 favourite on debut at Yarmouth, a venue in which the Gosdens have done remarkably well with their two-year-olds in the past five years (34%), and that's because they tend to send their better ones to that track.</p><p>Still, on debut, he was held up in the depths of midfield off a slow gallop and had no room to operate until once inside the final 100 yards, and he stayed on nicely in the closing stages. The winner of that race was Knight, now rated 108 and a recent fourth beaten two lengths in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, while the second bolted up next time by five lengths and has yet to be seen.</p><p>He moved up to 1m next time at Newbury on soft ground when racing on the worst of the ground down the near side but powered through conditions and was only chased down by the brilliant Cicero's Gift, who subsequently beat the Brittania winner before scoring again at Goodwood and proving to be a big eye-catcher in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (continuously denied a clear run).</p><p>The selection and Cicero's Gift pulled well clear of the field at Newbury in what turned into a stamina test, but the near side rail Rajasthan occupied was avoided for the rest of the day by runners. It was a pleasing end to his two-year-old season, albeit I suspect a disappointing one with no win on the board, but the form couldn't have worked out better.</p><p>His seasonal return saw him finally break his duck with another improved performance at Salisbury on good to firm ground, which would have been plenty fast enough for him over the 1m2f trip as he looked uncomfortable.</p><p>However, he always travelled like the best horse in the race and overturned the odds-on favourite despite needing the run.</p><p>With that race now under his belt, he is entitled to improve again and significantly, given today's slower underfoot conditions and step up in distance.</p><p>I suspect his current <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> is a basement price, with the Sportsbook being a little cagey and more like <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> - already <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange - will be more suitable, <strong>so use BSP</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rajasthan @ BSP</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691852100000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153539" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691854200000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153540">16.30 Ascot - Back Dark Trooper @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dark-trooper-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/ascot/1/6/#dark-trooper-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>10 (10)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dark-trooper-ire/000000564204/">Dark Trooper (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/LADSTARS.png" alt="Mr Chi Un Fred Ma silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32547426&bssId=47164094&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.372153540&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691854200000">8/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939749">8.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-walker/000000045297/">Ed Walker</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/saffie-osborne/000000019223/">Saffie Osborne</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691854200000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153540">Dark Trooper - <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>is a fair price. He is a sprinter firmly on the upgrade and arrives having scored easily in a Class 4 Haydock event on heavy ground in the Sunday series.</p><p>That was a competitive race, and he is entitled to take his chance up in grade now in search of the hattrick. The drop back to sprinting trips is something I highlighted when he was frustratingly a non-runner for us at Windsor, and we have missed him the last twice, but his latest effort was so comfortable he makes plenty of appeal turned out quickly.</p><p>As a two-year-old, he left the firm impression that he could be a horse worthy of a rating of 100 in time. He might just be ready to fulfil that promise.</p><p>He lacks the depth of form of some of these, but he has yet to have the chance to prove his ability in this grade, and the suspicion is the stronger pace will only help him.</p><p>He has proven to handle varying ground conditions, and that's another asset in his armour, while this stiff six furlongs should prove right up his street, and he is drawn well in stall ten.</p><p>He ticks many boxes, and <strong>anything more significant than </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> is acceptable, and I firmly expect him to see support.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dark Trooper @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691854200000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153540" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404">16:50 Newmarket - Back Sniper's Eye @ BSP 2pt (NAP)</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="snipers-eye-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/12-august-2023/newmarket-july/60/6/#snipers-eye-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/snipers-eye-fr/000000582605/">Sniper's Eye (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00841848.png" alt="Never Say Die Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216939568">1.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-simcock/000000019521/">David Simcock</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/neil-callan/000000004264/">Neil Callan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 1lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 82</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404">Sniper's Eye - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook -</a> has caught the eye in three qualifying runs under tender handling. His latest effort, when last seen over course and distance behind Imperial Emperor, was a big step in the right direction.</p><p>He has improved race by race and was a big eye-catcher under Jamie Spencer in a Maiden on the Rowley Mile back in May when easily manoeuvring from the rear of the field to hit the front on the bridle and Spencer never pulled his stick through and just rode him out gently.</p><p>If you had backed him that day, you would have had a reason to be annoyed that he wasn't asked for maximum effort, but he wasn't entirely comfortable in the dip. That run also came after a 136-day break and a gelding operation.</p><p>The winner, Davideo, is now rated 99, and the runner-up is a subsequent winner rated 87, while the fifth was a narrow third at Windsor next time, rated 82, and the seventh is a next-time-out winner rated 86.</p><p>His latest effort saw him finish to good effect over course and distance behind one that had the run of the race, and he was worth a good upgrade, having been held up off a dawdling pace. The third was a subsequent Novice winner and is rated 78, the fourth easily won a Maiden next time, and both of those horses were better positioned than the selection.</p><p>He was a warm order for a scorching three-year-old Class 2 contest here last month but broke through the front of the stalls, so the 49-day break is not because he has had an issue.</p><p>Today sees him into a Class 3 off an opening rating of just 82, and there's every reason to think this lightly raced, unexposed son of Expert Eye has more to offer.</p><p>This market will be one of the last to go up on the Betfair site, and I don't want to lose the price on one or two others, so I will have to back him at BSP, <strong>but anything <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> or bigger is acceptable.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sniper's Eye @ BSP</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691845800000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153533">Back The Grand Visir to win the 14:10 at Ascot @ BSP 1pt win</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547413&dayToSearch=20230812">Back Poet Master to win the 14:25 at Haydock @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> 1.5pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691850000000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153536">Back Fox Tal to win the 15:20 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> 0.5pt e/w</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691852100000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153539">Back Rajasthan to win the 15:55 at Ascot @ BSP 1.5pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547426&raceTime=1691854200000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372153540">Back Dark Trooper to win the 16:30 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404">Back Sniper's Eye to win the 16:50 at Newmarket @ BSP 2pt win</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>DARYL'S P/L</h2> <p>Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly - Next update Sept 1st<p>Advised Stakes = +66.02pts ROI 8.23%</p><p>SP = -38.6pts ROI -4%</p><p>BSP = +100.2pts ROI +12.49%</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Free bet on racing multis during Goodwood</a>!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a free bet when they stake £5 or racing multiples during Glorious Goodwood. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply, click here for more info</a><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32547408&raceTime=1691855400000&dayToSearch=20230812&marketId=924.372152404">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%20Simcock%27s%20concealed%20Sniper%20can%20fire%20at%20HQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html&text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%20Simcock%27s%20concealed%20Sniper%20can%20fire%20at%20HQ" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-stick-with-proven-form-in-the-group-2-vintage-5-2-300723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Stick with proven form in Group 2 Goodwood action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-haggas-improver-6-4-set-to-score-at-lingfield-300723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Haggas improver set to score at Lingfield</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-becketts-filly-4-1-can-raid-france-290723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Beckett's 4/1 filly can raid France</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-bicep-has-the-musselburgh-muscle-for-a-friday-47-1-double-110823-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back Bicep at Musselburgh in Friday 47/1 double </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-itv-racing-tips-tonys-calvins-22-1-and-8-1-bets-on-shergar-cup-day-110823-166.html">Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony's Calvin's 22/1 and 8/1 bets on Shergar Cup day</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-hoping-for-revenge-on-unquestionable-in-group-1-phoenix-stakes-100823-368.html">Ryan Moore: Hoping for revenge on Unquestionable in Group 1 Phoenix Stakes</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-says-squared-can-be-a-factor-at-salisbury-100823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says Squared can be a factor at Salisbury</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/deauville-racing-tips-rohaan-can-put-course-experience-to-good-use-050823-895.html">Deauville Racing Tips: Rohaan can put course experience to good use</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">More Daryl Carter Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class>Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class>Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li> Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/", "name": "Daryl Carter Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html", "name": "Daryl Carter's Tips: Simcock's concealed Sniper can fire at HQ" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-simcocks-concealed-sniper-can-fire-at-hq-100823-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7f507b54baf6574c","version":"2023.8.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>