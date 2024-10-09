Daryl Carter's Tips: Seek out the value with Beckett and Ryan filly

Well-handicapped Beckett filly can strike at Nottingham

The opening mark looks generous

Bred to relish the move up in distance

Excuse the pun, but I've searched high and low for bets today, and the racing is thin. With the weekend holding plenty of potential, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be kept light.

However, there was one horse I was keen to get involved with on Wednesday, and that's Ralph Beckett's returning Seek And Destroy - 9/52.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks reasonably handicapped on the balance of her two runs this season in Maiden's and went off a strong even-money favourite for her handicap debut 79 days ago.

She finished stone cold last at Windsor, but something was clearly a miss as she held her head high under pressure in the straight. It's worth putting a line through that now in a lesser race today, particularly as her pedigree suggests she should relish this move up in distance to 1m6f for the first time.

She had shown a good attitude at Chepstow in a battle with the 85-rated Trouville in a race that saw the third previously touched off by the Melrose winner Tabletalk, and she showed similar attributes fighting off The King's General at Windsor.

There's enough substance in her form to think she can get the better of these more exposed three-year-olds. Divine Presence got the better of Pique at their meeting at Wolverhampton earlier this year, but the latter is fancied about reversing that form. Pique's attitude is up for question, having looked reluctant to go by on more than one occasion this season (she finished runner-up on her last four starts).

Dancngwithmyself should enjoy this stiffer test, so is feared the most. However, our selection is better than these. Back her at 11/102.11 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:45 Nottingham - Back Seek And Destroy SBK 9/5

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.