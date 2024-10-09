Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Seek out the value with Beckett and Ryan filly

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has one Wednesday selection.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Wednesday from Nottingham and looks to Arc-winning combination Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan...

  • Well-handicapped Beckett filly can strike at Nottingham

  • The opening mark looks generous

  • Bred to relish the move up in distance

14:45 Nottingham - Back Seek And Destroy @ 9/52.80 1.5pt

Excuse the pun, but I've searched high and low for bets today, and the racing is thin. With the weekend holding plenty of potential, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be kept light.

However, there was one horse I was keen to get involved with on Wednesday, and that's Ralph Beckett's returning Seek And Destroy - 9/52.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks reasonably handicapped on the balance of her two runs this season in Maiden's and went off a strong even-money favourite for her handicap debut 79 days ago.

She finished stone cold last at Windsor, but something was clearly a miss as she held her head high under pressure in the straight. It's worth putting a line through that now in a lesser race today, particularly as her pedigree suggests she should relish this move up in distance to 1m6f for the first time.

She had shown a good attitude at Chepstow in a battle with the 85-rated Trouville in a race that saw the third previously touched off by the Melrose winner Tabletalk, and she showed similar attributes fighting off The King's General at Windsor.

There's enough substance in her form to think she can get the better of these more exposed three-year-olds. Divine Presence got the better of Pique at their meeting at Wolverhampton earlier this year, but the latter is fancied about reversing that form. Pique's attitude is up for question, having looked reluctant to go by on more than one occasion this season (she finished runner-up on her last four starts).

Dancngwithmyself should enjoy this stiffer test, so is feared the most. However, our selection is better than these. Back her at 11/102.11 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

14:45 Nottingham - Back Seek And Destroy

SBK9/5

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st

2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%

BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday from 14/1 to 100/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Kevin Blake

2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair Tipster Kevin Blake
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Bank Holiday Monday Runners: Wicked Thoughts has a strong chance on handicap debut

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Fairyhouse Grade 1 Big Race Verdicts: Ile Atlantique can bounce back in Sunday Gold Cup

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Fairyhouse Grade 1 Big Race Verdicts: Ile Atlantique can bounce back in Sunday Gold Cup

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Roaring Legend is the Nap

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Scottish Grand National Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

It's a Willie and Rory story

  • Editor
Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor