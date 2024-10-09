Daryl Carter's Tips: Seek out the value with Beckett and Ryan filly
Daryl Carter has one selection on Wednesday from Nottingham and looks to Arc-winning combination Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan...
-
Well-handicapped Beckett filly can strike at Nottingham
-
The opening mark looks generous
-
Bred to relish the move up in distance
14:45 Nottingham - Back Seek And Destroy @ 9/52.80 1.5pt
Excuse the pun, but I've searched high and low for bets today, and the racing is thin. With the weekend holding plenty of potential, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be kept light.
However, there was one horse I was keen to get involved with on Wednesday, and that's Ralph Beckett's returning Seek And Destroy - 9/52.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks reasonably handicapped on the balance of her two runs this season in Maiden's and went off a strong even-money favourite for her handicap debut 79 days ago.
She finished stone cold last at Windsor, but something was clearly a miss as she held her head high under pressure in the straight. It's worth putting a line through that now in a lesser race today, particularly as her pedigree suggests she should relish this move up in distance to 1m6f for the first time.
She had shown a good attitude at Chepstow in a battle with the 85-rated Trouville in a race that saw the third previously touched off by the Melrose winner Tabletalk, and she showed similar attributes fighting off The King's General at Windsor.
There's enough substance in her form to think she can get the better of these more exposed three-year-olds. Divine Presence got the better of Pique at their meeting at Wolverhampton earlier this year, but the latter is fancied about reversing that form. Pique's attitude is up for question, having looked reluctant to go by on more than one occasion this season (she finished runner-up on her last four starts).
Dancngwithmyself should enjoy this stiffer test, so is feared the most. However, our selection is better than these. Back her at 11/102.11 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st
2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%
BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
