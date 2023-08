Secret Guest will appreciate these calmer waters at Carlisle

No. 6 (1) Secret Guest SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 81

This is a trappy contest, but we have yet to see the best of Secret Guest - 13/27.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who caught the eye at Newmarket last time in the all-grey contest when denied a clear run. That effort signalled a return to form could be imminent, having not been seen to best effect at York on his previous outing.

Still, he had a 63-day break after he finished a well-beaten 14 lengths 19 of 21 on the Knavesmire, so it's likely there was something a miss that day.

He is better judged on his earlier performances, which include a good third at Nottingham when poorly positioned and finishing with running left behind one that picked up the progressive thread and is now rated 15 lbs higher in the handicap.

Multiple runs have left the impression that Bryan Smart's runner could be ahead of the handicap, and his lightly raced profile gives optimism that he could yet fulfil that promise.

He returns to Carlisle, where he made a promising debut, having come from a wide draw in stall 13 from an impossible position to pass the entire field other than winner Washington Heights (now rated 93) and the runner-up, who were much better positioned (beaten half a length).

He followed up that run with victory at Beverley over Tattersall, now rated 87. Both of those efforts came over the minimum distance, but he proved with a decisive win at Doncaster that six furlongs would prove his optimum distance.

Today's contest is a drop into calmer waters, with two top weights arriving with a little to prove and out of form. He is drawn well in stall one, and he can continue the good record of low-drawn runners at this venue over sprint trips.

Back him at 5/15.80 or bigger.

No. 2 (7) Nuits St Georges (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 16 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 86

Nuits St George - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well on his seasonal return at Kempton for a long way before blowing up inside the final furlong as he paid for contributing to a strong gallop which set the race up for those ridden patiently.

He and Dubai Leader set strong early fractions, and there was a lot to like about how he was willingly fighting on inside the three-furlong pole before his lack of fitness took its toll.

That was his first run for 299 days and his first run back in the care of David Menuisier after a stint in Ireland with Henry De Bromhead.

The interesting angle with this horse is to back him second time out after his seasonal return. He ran very well behind Maze Runner at the Curragh on his second start for De Bromhead when travelling like the best-handicapped horse in a stronger race than this under hold-up tactics.

In 2021, he scored second time at Goodwood despite being beaten 40 lengths on his return to action at Ascot. In 2020, he scored the first time out but increased his RPR on his second run back when third at Haydock, while in 2019, he scored the second run back at Nottingham.

He just might be worth taking a small chance with, as this run will undoubtedly tell us far more, and he is handicapped on the best of his form to have a shout in what is a wide-open contest.

Back him no shorter than 20/121.00.

No. 10 (11) Snash (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 73

Snash - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is well worth keeping onside after a good run for this column at Ripon in the Silver Trophy, where he finished a three-length fifth from the far side of the track.

That was a real signal that he was back in good form, and removing the headgear contributed to a good performance but was also detrimental to his winning chance in the closing stages.

The cheek-pieces are reapplied today, and he did score in this first-time headgear back at Thirsk last year off of nine pounds higher in a Class 3 contest. He returns to the AW, for which his record is 2-2, including at this venue in a hot contest as a three-year-old.

A stiff six furlongs is right up his street, and he is drawn well in stall 11, with high draws typically favoured at this Newcastle venue. There's little doubt he is well handicapped and hasn't had many attempts at six furlongs in Class 4 company, while this is the first on the AW.

David Allan in the saddle is a positive, having elected to jump off him at Ripon in favour of another of Tim Easterby's who was fitted with first-time cheek-pieces. He could be ready to strike and appeals most at the prices.

Back him at 10/111.00 or bigger.