Ante-post bet for Saturday @ 12/1 13.00

Boughey's runner is well-handicapped and eases in grade

The trainer's only runner on the card and can reward the 360-mile journey

No. 2 (2) Mr Alan SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 95

The weather that hit Ayr through Tuesday evening and the further showers on Wednesday have ensured that soft will appear in the going description on day one. That's good news for George Boughey's Mr Alan - 15/28.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who returns to this race surely by design as he makes his racecourse return.

The selection finished runner-up in this race last year - I tipped him at 12/113.00 and remember holding my head in my hands at the line as he came fast and late, only to be beaten by a bloody nose.

He won the next time out to recoup some of those losses when encountering soft ground at Nottingham off of a mark of 92 over today's trip. The runner-up was beaten a neck next time (hasn't run since) in a Listed race at Doncaster and is rated six pounds higher. The third, Cumulonimbus, is rated 16 lbs higher (Mr Alan was giving him nine pounds) while the fourth won on his next turf start, the sixth, Wootton'Sun, is rated 13lbs higher, the seventh and eighth who was Marhaba The Champ, are rated seven pounds higher.

The case I made for him here at Ayr and Nottingham last year was based on the fact that they had tried him over 1m6f and 1m4f, and what he wanted was 1m2f and deep ground. However, he ran excellently well in the November Handicap at Doncaster over 1m4f on heavy ground behind the useful Metier, who is now rated 12lbs higher, the runner-up, Teed Up, of Emmet Mullins' is rated 18 lbs higher, and he has only been beaten a respectable three lengths despite his stamina ebbing out over that trip.

His final start over the same distance came on the AW at Wolverhampton, in which he ran below par, although he was still only beaten two lengths when held up off a slow pace by Scriptwriter, who ran a blinder in the Ebor since and is rated 106.

While today's ground is not as deep as I would like for him, the drop in distance is a positive on seasonal return, and he is only three pounds higher than that Nottingham run, and this is not a deep 0-100 contest. The selection is unexposed at this trip with form figures of 621 and unexposed on soft ground while he is yet to reach his full potential.

He was a course winner here on good-to-soft earlier in his career, and his other attempt at this venue is that nose second when strong at the line, so he boasts a positive course record.

He will be ready within an inch of his life. The cheek-pieces are on for this return, so I highly doubt it is a prep run with trainer George Boughey making the 360-mile trip to Ayr (longest traveller on the card and his only entry of the day), so he looks well worth chancing with this effectively a 0-95 contest rather than the 0-100 advertised.

It's also worth noting that he did win here off a 123-day break previously, so he is a fair price at 5/15.80 or bigger. Euchen Glen rates the biggest danger with an excellent record here although he may need further than this these days.

No. 0 Pretty Crystal (Ire) Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey:

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 97

This is not typically my bag to play short-term ante-post, but I am trying to get all my ducks in order before I head away for the week.

Pretty Crystal - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - stands out as one of the best bets of the day on Saturday at the prices as she is the clear form horse in this race - one that has been priced up on potential.

Karl Burke's Beautiful Diamond (same ownership) is declared on Thursday, so she won't run. I can see the promise the favourite Raqiya 8/131.60 brings to the table. The problem is, Raqiya is unproven with cut in the ground, has never clocked an impressive time figure and is not the form horse in the race even with a line through the Haydock runner-up.

The clear, and I mean clear, form horse is Pretty Crystal, who will represent a trainer that likes to target this race and won it in 2022 and 2020 (no runners in 2021).

She chased home the very smart Darnation at Goodwood last time when a two-length fourth on her first attempt at seven furlongs. However, the combination of soft ground and the new distance found her out in the closing stages, having travelled powerfully.

She is better judged on her excellent second to Sacred Angel at Ascot in the Princess Margaret Stakes when she was the only horse to come from off the pace, had to round the field and finished with a flurry.

I noted her down as the best horse in that race. That was an excellent performance, given that she raced away from where the action developed and clocked useful closing sectionals.

The winner went on to be beaten just four lengths in the Group 1 Prix Morny by Vandeek when fourth of nine, which is the highest order of sprint two-year-old form of the season. The second, Symbology, didn't give her true running at Salisbury but had finished under two lengths behind Relief Rally at York in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes. That is outstanding form in comparison to this contest today.

We haven't even mentioned Pretty Crystal's eye-catching Albany Stakes fifth, which ties in with Soprano and, as such, Group 1 Moyglare winner Fallen Angel.

The body of form she holds is excellent, and she is well worth forgiving (if you even need to) her Goodwood run now she is back down to her optimum distance and down in grade.

She looks excellent value at any double-figure price, and I would be keen to back her anything 5/15.80 or bigger on the day if you prefer to wait.