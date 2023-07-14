</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daryl Carter's Tips: Pop 10/3 can master his Ascot rivals
Daryl Carter
14 July 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-pop-10-3-can-master-his-ascot-rivals-120723-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-14T09:06:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-14T09:11:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Daryl Carter has five bets on Friday from Ascot and Newmarket, including a previous course winner that he rates a solid proposition... Daryl gets involved in four races on Friday from Newmarket and Ascot Ed Walker's filly will relish the rain that falls Time for Popmaster to get back on track at Ascot 13:50 Newmarket - Back Burglar @ [10/1] 1pt e/w [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/1/#burglar] Of the three middle-distance races at Royal Ascot, the Hampton Court and King George look more substantial than the Golden Gates Handicap at this time with a form line that runs through the London Gold Cup, so it's no surprise to see William Buick choose Tagabawa over the fast finishing Local Dynasty. Seeing the Godolphin runners at the head of affairs in this good betting heat is also unsurprising. They are both well-found in the market but are both probably short enough. That leaves this an excellent each-way punting opportunity, and I want to back Burglar - [12/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - for John And Thady Gosden, who was far too keen at the Royal meeting but was better than the bare result of ninth of 19 having pulled for much of the contest. It may have been the occasion that got to him beforehand, but he still emerged with plenty of credit, finishing under a considerate ride. He travelled well on the heels of this race's favourite Tagabawa before his early excursions, combined with the first attempt at 1m4f, took its toll, so there are valid excuses. That was an eye-catching effort, and today's return to ten furlongs looks like a positive at this stage in his career. He cruised to victory at Redcar on his penultimate start, and that form has worked out well, so punters will benefit from forgiving the Royal Ascot run here in a wide-open race from a good draw in stall four to gain a prominent position. He has less to find with the top of the market than the betting suggests, and I wouldn't be concerned about any rain, so anything [7/1] or bigger appeals. The Johnston clan have a fantastic record in this race, and both of his runners are of interest. Still, Killybegs Warrior may prefer some cut in the ground given his action, so watch the weather, and Knockbrex needs forgiving a tame finish at Ascot - all of their winners of this race either ran in the Britannia Stakes or skipped Ascot. Back the selection no shorter than [7/1]. Back Burglar each-way @ [10/1] Bet now 14:15 Ascot - Back Canoodled @ [10/1] 1pt e/w [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/1/#canoodled-ire] The heavens are set to open across the country on Friday but more so at Ascot, where it's due to poor down all day, and that will be music to the ears of Ed Walker, who saddles Canoodled - [9/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. She has previously relished soft ground and gave the impression at Newmarket on her latest start that she may be ready to strike after negotiating a poor position to finish a strong third. She ran a blinder at this venue last season when attempting to give weight to two unexposed three-year-olds who are now rated five and 12 lbs higher in the handicap, and another bold showing looks likely, having finished last season on an upward curve, recording her best figures. Today she is piloted by talented apprentice Billy Loughnane and her latest run at Newmarket (good) gave the nod that she may be continuing where she left off last term. Ed Walker's filly arrives here fresher than most, and she will surely be hard to keep out of the frame granted with a good gallop, and all three of her wins have come on a straight track. Sly Madam will be okay with what the ground does and similarly arrives here in good heart, and although she finished ahead of the selection at Nottingham Canoodled was making her seasonal return, and she tends to need the run each year. Back her no shorter than [8/1]. Back Canoodled each-way @ [10/1] Bet now 15:25 Ascot - Back Theme Park @ [7/1] 1pt and Caragio @ [25/1] 0.5pt e/w [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#theme-park] I want two stabs at this contest in case of an influx of non-runners, including one which could be Theme Park - [7/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. He has been pulled on good-to-soft ground twice, so it's hard to say he is a guaranteed runner. Still, he has been knocking on the door, and he wasn't seen to best effect at Chester's tight turning track when tapped for toe on his latest outing, so it is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his penultimate start at York, which has worked out excellently well. In line with his pedigree, a stiff 1m around Ascot should prove right up his street, and stall 12 should prove no issue given his hold-up style of racing, and it's tough to make all on Ascot's round track, so things could work out nicely. Theme Park represents a yard that sent out Isla Kai to win this race in 2021, and he has done nothing but improve in four outings for his new handler. Formerly with Sir Michael Stoute and ridden in the colours of the King, he made a bright start on debut chasing home the useful 110-rated Silver Knott with the 90-rated Animate back in third before scoring on his final outing for that yard at the same venue (form worked out well). Still, it's his latest form that interests me. He didn't have the pace to peg back some three-year-old rivals at York on his first run at that venue this season but caught the eye by slicing through the field alongside New Endeavour (now rated 103). He improved next time at the same venue to chase home Quantum Impact with another strong finish, and the third and fourth have boosted that form by scoring next time out. This is the bare minimum in terms of distance he wants, but a strong pace will help, and the form book suggests this is slightly easier. He will be a bet at [5/1] or bigger. Back Theme Park @ [7/1] Bet now [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#caragio-ire] The one that could be well overpriced is Roger Teal's Caragio - [25/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. He shaped with a good deal of promise in two runs as a two-year-old, if not looking slightly backward, but he got the better of Highbank (96) at Leicester on his second start with the minimum of fuss, and that rival has since run well in Dubai. The rest of the form of that race is not tosh either, Flight Plan (105) has since finished three lengths off the winner in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, and while that one was making his debut, he was beaten out of sight. He was thought highly enough of to tackle the Group 3 Horris Hill on his final outing in October, and while he was disappointing, that run may have come too soon, 11 days after his Leicester victory. He was heavily supported on seasonal return at York and shaped with promise but was too keen early and blew up but kept on steadily looking like a horse to follow. His latest run at Sandown saw him short of room and, having no chance held up off a steady pace at the rear of the field, but he stuck on well. He is getting the hang of things and looks like a potential improver now moved up in distance to 1m. The other interesting angle here is the cheek-pieces - he looks just the type to benefit from this headgear after throwing his head around in two starts this term, and his half-brother Marion's Boy, who was similar, improved a good deal for them. He looks worth chancing at big odds even if the rain comes having not let himself down on fast ground when under pressure, so from a fair draw in stall eight, he is worth chancing with a minimal cover bet with the Sportsbook paying four places. Back him no shorter than [16/1]. Back Caragio each-way @ [25/1] Bet now 17:10 Ascot - Back Popmaster @ [10/3] 1.5pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/6/#popmaster-ire] Popmaster - [4/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - didn't get in the Bunbury Cup this year. Still, he ran his best race of the season at Newbury when going narrowly close over seven furlongs and having been competitive in some of last season's biggest six-furlong handicaps, including over course and distance, he looks ready to strike finally. The three-pound claim of Billy Loughnane only helps matters as he returns to the scene of his last victory here at Ascot, and he is effectively eight pounds lower thanks to Mr Loughnane. At this course, over this distance, his most significant margin of defeat has been only 1 1/2 lengths, and there are not many better-handicapped horses in this Class 3 contest on the balance of his form. He is ground versatile, looks ready to strike today, and rates a confident bet but back him no shorter than [11/4]. Daryl Carter has five bets on Friday from Ascot and Newmarket, including a previous course winner that he rates a solid proposition...

Daryl gets involved in four races on Friday from Newmarket and Ascot
Ed Walker's filly will relish the rain that falls
Time for Popmaster to get back on track at Ascot

13:50 Newmarket - Back Burglar @ 10/1 1pt e/w

Of the three middle-distance races at Royal Ascot, the Hampton Court and King George look more substantial than the Golden Gates Handicap at this time with a form line that runs through the London Gold Cup, so it's no surprise to see William Buick choose Tagabawa over the fast finishing Local Dynasty. Seeing the Godolphin runners at the head of affairs in this good betting heat is also unsurprising. They are both well-found in the market but are both probably short enough. Back Burglar @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt e/w</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="burglar"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/1/#burglar" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/burglar/000000581804/">Burglar</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00004756.png" alt="Mr A. E. Oppenheimer silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32481223&bssId=242501&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.369157304&modules=betslip&raceTime=1689339000000">8/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216017231">9.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-thady-gosden/000000056678/">John & Thady Gosden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/robert-havlin/000000000201/">Robert Havlin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 92</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Of the three middle-distance races at Royal Ascot, the Hampton Court and King George look more substantial than the Golden Gates Handicap at this time with a form line that runs through the London Gold Cup, so it's no surprise to see William Buick choose Tagabawa over the fast finishing Local Dynasty.</p><p>Seeing the Godolphin runners at the head of affairs in this good betting heat is also unsurprising. They are both well-found in the market but are both probably short enough.</p><p>That leaves this an excellent each-way punting opportunity, and I want to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481223&raceTime=1689339000000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157304">Burglar - <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook </a>- for John And Thady Gosden, who was far too keen at the Royal meeting but was better than the bare result of ninth of 19 having pulled for much of the contest.</p><p>It may have been the occasion that got to him beforehand, but he still emerged with plenty of credit, finishing under a considerate ride. He travelled well on the heels of this race's favourite Tagabawa before his early excursions, combined with the first attempt at 1m4f, took its toll, so there are valid excuses.</p><p>That was an eye-catching effort, and today's return to ten furlongs looks like a positive at this stage in his career.</p><p>He cruised to victory at Redcar on his penultimate start, and that form has worked out well, so punters will benefit from forgiving the Royal Ascot run here in a wide-open race from a good draw in stall four to gain a prominent position.</p><p>He has less to find with the top of the market than the betting suggests, and I wouldn't be concerned about any rain, so anything <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><p>The Johnston clan have a fantastic record in this race, and both of his runners are of interest. Still, Killybegs Warrior may prefer some cut in the ground given his action, so watch the weather, and Knockbrex needs forgiving a tame finish at Ascot - all of their winners of this race either ran in the Britannia Stakes or skipped Ascot.</p><p><strong>Back the selection no shorter than</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Burglar each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481223&raceTime=1689339000000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157304" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689340500000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157568">14:15 Ascot - Back Canoodled @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt e/w</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="canoodled-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/1/#canoodled-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/canoodled-ire/000000531753/">Canoodled (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00836630.png" alt="Laurence Bellman silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32481226&bssId=35808419&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.369157568&modules=betslip&raceTime=1689340500000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216017278">7.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-walker/000000045297/">Ed Walker</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/billy-loughnane/000000007799/">Billy Loughnane</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 79</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The heavens are set to open across the country on Friday but more so at Ascot, where it's due to poor down all day, and that will be music to the ears of Ed Walker, who saddles <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689340500000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157568">Canoodled - <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook.</a> She has previously relished soft ground and gave the impression at Newmarket on her latest start that she may be ready to strike after negotiating a poor position to finish a strong third.</p><p>She ran a blinder at this venue last season when attempting to give weight to two unexposed three-year-olds who are now rated five and 12 lbs higher in the handicap, and another bold showing looks likely, having finished last season on an upward curve, recording her best figures.</p><p>Today she is piloted by talented apprentice Billy Loughnane and her latest run at Newmarket (good) gave the nod that she may be continuing where she left off last term.</p><p>Ed Walker's filly arrives here fresher than most, and she will surely be hard to keep out of the frame granted with a good gallop, and all three of her wins have come on a straight track.</p><p>Sly Madam will be okay with what the ground does and similarly arrives here in good heart, and although she finished ahead of the selection at Nottingham Canoodled was making her seasonal return, and she tends to need the run each year. <strong>Back her no shorter than</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Canoodled each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689340500000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157568" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>15:25 Ascot - Back Theme Park @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> 1pt and Caragio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> 0.5pt e/w</h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="theme-park"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#theme-park" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/theme-park/000000573657/">Theme Park</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00863939.png" alt="Martin Webb Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32481226&bssId=215048&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.369157575&modules=betslip&raceTime=1689344700000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216017292">6.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nigel-tinkler/000000000050/">Nigel Tinkler</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rowan-scott/000000015097/">Rowan Scott</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 87</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I want two stabs at this contest in case of an influx of non-runners, including one which could be <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575">Theme Park - <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook.</a> He has been pulled on good-to-soft ground twice, so it's hard to say he is a guaranteed runner.</p><p>Still, he has been knocking on the door, and he wasn't seen to best effect at Chester's tight turning track when tapped for toe on his latest outing, so it is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his penultimate start at York, which has worked out excellently well.</p><p>In line with his pedigree, a stiff 1m around Ascot should prove right up his street, and stall 12 should prove no issue given his hold-up style of racing, and it's tough to make all on Ascot's round track, so things could work out nicely.</p><p>Theme Park represents a yard that sent out Isla Kai to win this race in 2021, and he has done nothing but improve in four outings for his new handler.</p><p>Formerly with Sir Michael Stoute and ridden in the colours of the King, he made a bright start on debut chasing home the useful 110-rated Silver Knott with the 90-rated Animate back in third before scoring on his final outing for that yard at the same venue (form worked out well).</p><p>Still, it's his latest form that interests me. He didn't have the pace to peg back some three-year-old rivals at York on his first run at that venue this season but caught the eye by slicing through the field alongside New Endeavour (now rated 103).</p><p>He improved next time at the same venue to chase home Quantum Impact with another strong finish, and the third and fourth have boosted that form by scoring next time out.</p><p>This is the bare minimum in terms of distance he wants, but a strong pace will help, and the form book suggests this is slightly easier. <strong>He will be a bet at</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> <strong>or bigger</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Theme Park @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p> <article class="race_entry" id="caragio-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#caragio-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (8)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/caragio-ire/000000576072/">Caragio (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00068114.png" alt="Mrs Anne Cowley silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32481226&bssId=48500511&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.369157575&modules=betslip&raceTime=1689344700000">12/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216017292">15.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-teal/000000039491/">Roger Teal</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-kirby/000000010127/">Adam Kirby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 90</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The one that could be well overpriced is Roger Teal's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575">Caragio - <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook. </a></p><p>He shaped with a good deal of promise in two runs as a two-year-old, if not looking slightly backward, but he got the better of Highbank (96) at Leicester on his second start with the minimum of fuss, and that rival has since run well in Dubai. The rest of the form of that race is not tosh either, Flight Plan (105) has since finished three lengths off the winner in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, and while that one was making his debut, he was beaten out of sight.</p><p>He was thought highly enough of to tackle the Group 3 Horris Hill on his final outing in October, and while he was disappointing, that run may have come too soon, 11 days after his Leicester victory.</p><p>He was heavily supported on seasonal return at York and shaped with promise but was too keen early and blew up but kept on steadily looking like a horse to follow. His latest run at Sandown saw him short of room and, having no chance held up off a steady pace at the rear of the field, but he stuck on well.</p><p>He is getting the hang of things and looks like a potential improver now moved up in distance to 1m. The other interesting angle here is the cheek-pieces - he looks just the type to benefit from this headgear after throwing his head around in two starts this term, and his half-brother Marion's Boy, who was similar, improved a good deal for them.</p><p>He looks worth chancing at big odds even if the rain comes having not let himself down on fast ground when under pressure, so from a fair draw in stall eight, he is worth chancing with a <strong>minimal cover bet with the Sportsbook paying four places. Back him no shorter than <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b>.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Caragio each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong><br></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689351000000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157583">17:10 Ascot - Back Popmaster @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> 1.5pt</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="popmaster-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-july-2023/ascot/1/6/#popmaster-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/popmaster-ire/000000523085/">Popmaster (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00836630.png" alt="Laurence Bellman silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32481226&bssId=36468483&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.369157583&modules=betslip&raceTime=1689351000000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216017313">4.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-walker/000000045297/">Ed Walker</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/billy-loughnane/000000007799/">Billy Loughnane</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 91</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689348900000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157581">Popmaster - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook</a> - didn't get in the Bunbury Cup this year. Still, he ran his best race of the season at Newbury when going narrowly close over seven furlongs and having been competitive in some of last season's biggest six-furlong handicaps, including over course and distance, he looks ready to strike finally.</p><p>The three-pound claim of Billy Loughnane only helps matters as he returns to the scene of his last victory here at Ascot, and he is effectively eight pounds lower thanks to Mr Loughnane.</p><p>At this course, over this distance, his most significant margin of defeat has been only 1 1/2 lengths, and there are not many better-handicapped horses in this Class 3 contest on the balance of his form.</p><p>He is ground versatile, looks ready to strike today, and rates a confident bet but <strong>back him no shorter than <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b></strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Popmaster @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689348900000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157581" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481223&dayToSearch=20230714">Back Burglar each way in the 13:50 at Newmarket @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt e/w 4 places</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&dayToSearch=20230714">Back Canoodled each way in the 14:15 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> 1pt e/w</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575">Back Theme Park to win the 15:25 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> 1pt </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689344700000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157575">Back Caragio each way in the 15:25 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> 0.5pt e/w 4 places</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32481226&raceTime=1689351000000&dayToSearch=20230714&marketId=924.369157583">Back Pop Master to win the 17:10 at Ascot @ <b DARYL'S P/L

Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly

Advised Stakes = +74pts ROI 10%

SP = -14.1pts ROI -2%

BSP = +119.7Ppts ROI +17.06%

Extra Place Races!

The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 