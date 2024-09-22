Daryl Carter's Tips: Osborne pair can pay the way at Hamilton on Sunday

Jamie Osborne's horses hold excellent chances at Hamilton on Sunday

Powerdress is finally viewed as the sprinter she is

Hierarchy has outstanding claims and rates a strong NAP

Nariko will undoubtedly be all the range here, having put in an excellent performance 120 days ago to beat the useful Kodi Lion. However, that rival was running over the wrong trip, and she has been off for 120 days, so the negatives are there for Hugo Palmer's filly.

Instead, look to Powerdress - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has looked like a reformed model in her last two starts for Jamie Osborne, and she is finally running over her correct trip for the first time on turf this season.

The four-year-old held plenty of promise with Richard Hannon, but he continued to try to make her into a 7f horse and even ran her in the 1,000 Guineas over 1m despite clear signs she is a sprinter. However, former connections can perhaps be forgiven for being lulled into thinking she would get 1m, having been held up off a plodding pace at Newmarket in April 2023 over seven furlongs when she finished to good effect to end up a narrow third behind Majestic Pride (106) and Holguin (109) with High Royal (105) behind. Still, she only got into the frame thanks to the slow pace and her turn of foot and even then, the sectionals pointed to coming back in trip.

Her optimal conditions are a strong pace over six furlongs, and any dig in the ground will only be to her advantage over this trip. On her back form, she has lots of scope from a rating of 76 at Class 4 level, and she arrives following an excellent Kempton victory when overcoming another slow pace from the rear of the field.

Today is a move-up in grade, but her back form suggests this is not beyond her, and she is likely to get a stronger gallop to go at. She could easily run up a sequence, and Saffie Osborne takes over in the saddle.

She has optimal conditions for the first time on turf, and her keen-going nature from last season seems to have settled, so all looks in place for a bigger effort and a productive Autumn with the angle of improvement this six-furlong distance.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:42 Hamilton - Back Powerdress SBK 5/1

Another Jamie Osborne horse who looks ready to revive is Hierarchy - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has turned out quickly following an eye-catching finish at Salisbury last time from an unpromising racing position.

He has fallen rapidly in the handicap since May. Still, he is now eligible for a Class 5 event for the first time, and the form of his latest effort at Windsor behind Bishop's Crown is more than good enough to land this.

The closing sectionals, which were back-to-back the fastest final two furlongs of anything else, suggest he is back to his best. Those final two furlongs were more rapid than anything, not only inside the final part of the race but quicker than any single furlong of anything else during the entire contest, which all adds up to him being ready to strike.

The five-year-old was very promising earlier in his career and was running well this time last year in strong Class 4 and 3 races over today's six-furlong trip. He handles all ground conditions, but soft ground over six furlongs looks optimal, and with form figures over six furlongs from September onwards reading exceptionally well, his profile suggests this is his time of year.

Now looks like a good time to catch him down in grade into this 0-72 (the lowest-graded contest he has ever contested), with his excellent performance last time masked by his poor racing position, and he should relish today's test.

Hopefully, there is enough pace for him, but he is far better than this lot, and this is a hell of a long way for Jamie Osbourne to travel, so I expect both of his horses to go very close, but this would be stand out NAP.

Back the selection at 13/82.63 or bigger.