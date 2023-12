Two Thursday bets, both in Ireland

New Robcour kids on the block can be victorious

NAP Gerri will relish changing ground conditions in Savills Chase

No. 6 Irish Point (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Irish Point - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - arrives firmly on an upward curve and did excellently well to win over an inadequate trip on seasonal return at Down Royal when giving 13lbs to a 136-rated Mare who had race fitness on her side and had been second in the Grade 2 Mares Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season.

Gordon Elliott's improving five-year-old has stacks of strong form, including his time in France, where he beat recent Kauto Star winner Il Est Francias in a heavy ground 1m4f bumper. His narrow second in the Royal Bond to subsequent Supreme Novice Hurdle winner Marine National and second over 2m4f to Champ Kiely - a subsequent Ballymore third - all look strong form now taking on more exposed horses.

The big selling point for Irish Point was his 2m4f Aintree victory, where he clocked an excellent time figure which compared better at every sectional than the following 3m Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle won by Sire Du Berlais (today's favourite pulled up). That effort saw him never stronger than at the finish. Those behind have boosted that form multiple times, including Crambo winning the Grade 1 Longwalk Hurdle at Ascot, taking the scalp of the older horses in this division.

Today's move up in distance on the Aintree evidence is a big positive while his Dam's Sire has produced many strong staying prospects, and his sire, Joshua Tree, was layered with stamina on the flat.

Home By The Lee is an obvious threat ahead of Asterion Forlonge and Ballyadam, who steps up in distance. However, as just a five-year-old, there is undoubtedly further improvement from Irish Point, and this race could be the start of changing the guard in this division.

Back him at 11/82.38 or bigger, but that is his basement price.

13:50 Leopardstown - Back Irish Point @ 11/82.38 Bet now

No. 9 Gerri Colombe (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

In speaking of a changing of the guard, it was remarkable that Gerri Colombe - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could pull the race out of the fire at Down Royal, considering how slow the circuit time was. The race turned into a sprint from two out and should have favoured Envoi Allen, but he got up in the final strides. That was a testament to his ability to do that on seasonal return on his first crack in open company, and today, he is sure to see a more suitable gallop.

Gerri Colombe is the new kid on the block and arrives with fewer questions surrounding him than last year's Gold Cup winner Gallopin Des Champs, while Fastorslow could easily improve for this move back up in distance.

The remainder are all getting on in their years, but it would be no surprise to see A Plus Tard put in a big performance along with I Am Maximus.

However, Gordon Elliott's high flyer is the one they all have to beat, and he arguably should be the favourite with optimal conditions. Gerri Colombe doesn't lack pace, as evidenced by his Down Royal victory, and there is no stick to beat him with now race fit - unlike his rivals.

Back Gerri Colombe at 15/82.88 or bigger, as I would have him more of a 13/82.63 favourite.