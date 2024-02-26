Daryl Carter's Tips: Moore and Gordon are trainers to follow at Plumpton on Monday

Two Monday selections from Plumpton

David's Well can get off the mark

Kotari is ready to strike after an eye-catching last run

In recent weeks, my form has hardly been at the top of the billing stuff, and you may have noticed the significantly reduced number of selections this month.

I put that down to the lack of Class 3 and above racing - during the week in particular - it's been desperate. That is the case again, even for a Monday, but I hope it simply reflects on the time of year with all the big guns in their stables ready to wage war in two weeks at Cheltenham.

I was keen to head to Plumpton for a repeat winner in the Amateur Jockey handicap in Sublime Heights after he caught the eye with a return to form 28 days ago. However, I quickly noticed that Miss Gina Andrews is on another in the form of Chris Gordon's Gerico Ville, and my eight-year-old is a tricky enough ride, so Mr William Gough will have his work cut out.

That was enough for me to look away from the race but keep Sublime Heights on the side in the near future, regardless of today's result.

No. 2 David's Well SBK 4/5 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I certainly thought David's Well - 6/52.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should have been a solid favourite for the opener at Plumpton, and I am happy to play any odds against here.

Chirs Gordon's five-year-old showed much more in a deep Novice Hurdle at Newbury last time, being held together before running on at the finish. Today's course should suit him well - this race is far less demanding than his Newbury assignment last time - and is less competitive than the numbers suggest.

He has taken his time getting his act together, but it was far more professional at Newbury on similar deep ground as today, but this sharper course should see him to good effect.

Brilliant flat performer Winter Reprise is the obvious danger, but the fitting of the hood and being trained by Alan King let you know that it will be an uphill task from the get-go when likely held up at the rear of the field.

10/111.91 or bigger about the selection seems fair.

No. 1 Kotari (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 95

Gary Moore has two candidates in here, but the preference is for Kotari - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who really caught the eye here in January when doing the best of those from well off the pace and sticking to the task strongly.

That performance gave the firm impression that he would have every chance of defying the handicapper's opening rating of 95 when ridden a little closer to the pace. He is a little free-going but has an exemplary attitude, and the hood applied for the first time on handicap debut (retained here) seemed to help a good deal.

He had also caught the eye under a similar ride in a qualifying run in December in a race that worked well. Today's contest is not as deep, and while his stablemate Sanitiser travels ominously well, he finds little off the bridle.

It might just take one to get down and dirty to win this, and Kotari ticks plenty of boxes on just his second outing in a handicap.

Given their flat form, Sanitiser will go off favourite, but firm preference is for Kotari at 9/43.25 or bigger.