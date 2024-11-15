Daryl Carter's Tips: Jonjo's horse can to spring to life on Friday at Cheltenham

Springwell Bay can land the money for a second year at Cheltenham

Look to Valgrand to turn this into a speed test

Back Derham's well-handicapped runner to score in the finale

I am unsure how this market will pan out, but followers will benefit from backing Springwell Bay at its BSP price. He is currently 6/42.50, and I'd happily take that, but bigger will be available no doubt so use BSP. He is not quite the 4-point bet he was at this meeting last year, but I am keen on his chances following an encouraging chase debut at Chepstow.

After negotiating the first fence, the Jonjo O'Neill runner excelled on his chasing debut at Chepstow on seasonal return. He made significant ground over his rivals at every obstacle in a race that clocked an excellent speed figure in a race that left no hiding place. He looks natural over these more considerable obstacles, and there's much further improvement moving up to three miles.

The seven-year-old always held much promise and seems to enjoy a sounder surface, so the combination of the good ground and the trip move is reason to be positive. The form of his Chepstow run has worked out well, with the third scoring in the Grade 2 Rising Stars at Wincanton, beating the solid 140-plus runner Soul Icon.

The Chepstow form is rated in the mid-140s and is the best form in this race, with Buddy One running no higher than 134 in Ireland, Resplendent Grey capitalising on the 123-rated Holy Joe Smokes last fence blunder, and Hyland beat this term. At the same time, I expect the selection to reach a rating closer to 150 with this move-up in the trip. Connections took off his tongue-tie from his second start last year, so it might be wise to ignore his runs with that headgear on. He was highly progressive before the introduction of the headgear, including beating today's rival, Resplendent Grey, in his Hurdle win here last term.

Springwell Bay is a proper 140 horse with scope for improvement now that he is tackling his likely optimum distance. He is by Kayf Tara and a Dam who stayed 3m over hurdles, but the real key could be the combination of good ground and this distance.

Hyland rates a promising rival and the most significant threat, but his jumping was a little suspect here 20 days ago, and many fences were omitted.

Springwell Bay is a confident NAP, but I expect followers to get around the 15/82.88 mark. 6/42.50 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Cheltenham - Back Springwell Bay EXC BSP

This is a tricky race, but Valgrand - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and Potters Charm ran on the same Cheltenham card 21 days ago, and it was Valgrand who came out much the better on the figures. I don't doubt that Potter's Charm is a good horse; however, this may turn tactical.

The speed figure work suggests the market has the incorrect favourite. The step up in trip possibly brings the pair closer together as stamina is unknown for the Dan Skelton horse and will be fine for the Nigel Twiston-Davies runner. Still, a small field and tactical race will prove right up the street of Valgrand, who is undoubtedly a quicker horse than Potters Charm in every way.

If Valgrand can dictate this race, his speed will win him the day. I see Potters Charm as a three-miler and likely a good one! However, this is unlikely to prove a substantial test of stamina unless the dreaded low sun comes into play and removes the final hurdle, making this a stiff test from the second last.

Many will want to forgive Gale Mahler for a poor return run behind Valgrand last time, and that could be the "clever" play. However, all her winning was done during the spring and summer, and there is a concern that she isn't in the same form. However, the move up in trip will likely bring her closer to the Skelton horse.

Valgrand gets the narrow vote with the sharper turn of foot. However, the handicapper overrates both Potters Charm and Valgrand, and they are not yet at their ratings of 139 and 140, but it is the best on offer in this poor renewal.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Cheltenham - Back Valgrand SBK 6/4

This is a deep Handicap Hurdle for the grade, but the one that stands out is Balhambar - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who could have plenty in hand of the handicapper judged on his form earlier this year.

The five-year-old started his flat career at Sir Michael Stoute's yard and reached a rating of 83 before going to Michael Bell and then Harry Derham. He ran in a Novice and Maiden Hurdle for Bell when down the field, but it was the same story on his first outing for Derham at Huntingdon. However, watching his final handicap qualifying run for his new yard suggests that the outing was just a means to an end. He mocked his opening rating of 100 at Ludlow in a first-time tongue tie and continued that theme with a dominant display at Bangor in a good time.

His best piece of form was his latest run over hurdles at Huntingdon when beaten at odds-on. He bumped into an Olly Murphy horse, which got the first run on him, but the pair hit the line hard and pulled well clear of the third. That run came just five days after his Bangor win, but the victor turned out to be smart. The winner, Pickanumber, bolted up in the Swinton Grade 3 Hurdle at Haydock next time and is rated 136 and has been contesting Grade 1's in the US.

The selection has had a recent spin on the flat at Newbury when finishing third in a Class 3 event off 79, but surely that was a prep race to come back over hurdles from this rating just four pounds higher than Huntingdon of 117. He should have a couple of pounds in hand on his flat rating conversion, but he looks like an improving horse and is entirely unexposed on a sounder surface.

He gets first-time cheekpieces today (in this sphere), and they improved his performance when he wore them on the flat. Today's likely strong pace and stiff finish will play to his strengths, and he makes plenty of appeal.

Fasol is interesting for Paul Nicholls, but he wants to go up further in distance, not back. There are many other dangers, but the selection is handicapped to have a big say, and with five places on offer, it's terribly difficult to see him out of the frame. I'd make him favourite but 5/16.00 or bigger is acceptable.