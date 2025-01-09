Daryl Carter's Tips: Hattrick seeking Haggas horse can go well at Lingfield
Daryl Carter has no advised selections on Thursday but offers insights into two races at Lingfield...
No Thursday selections
Hitched could offer some value
Haggas horse expected to continue to thrive
Apologies to followers, as I have no betting interest on Thursday due to low-graded all-weather action. If I do not have a bet, I wouldn't advise you to do so either. This column is held accountable with an in-depth P/L sheet, which means we can't just throw out any old selections on any given day.
That's not the MO of this column, so when there is no personal betting interest, there will be no advised selections. I hope you understand.
11:58 Lingfield - No Bet
This is an interesting contest, and the market has it right. Knockbrex, under a five-pound penalty and with confirmed stamina, is looking to back up his course and distance victory six days ago at the head of affairs. Throwing stones at him is tough, but he is unlikely to get the pace set up he saw last time. There are no confirmed front-runners in this field, and if this turns into a dash, he could be vulnerable.
A steady-run affair and a sprint finish would suit Epsom Faithfull, who is on a revival mission and has an excellent record at Lingfield. The slight caveat is the unknown about the trip. She tries 1m4f for the first time in her career and is not bred for this distance. Her last two outings have been slowly run contests.
The one that may have been overlooked is Hitched 5/16.00. David Simcock's runner can be keen but has a good record here, reading 115, and is progressive. The step up in distance looks like a good avenue for improvement on his pedigree. He would get the narrow vote in a tightly knitted contest around 5/16.00.
13:58 Lingfield - No Bet
Carbine Harvester is the most persuasive option in this contest. He turned out under a penalty following a strong Class 4 victory at Southwell last time, and on his penultimate outing, he beat a two-time subsequent winner at Wolverhampton.
He is now 2-2 in handicaps and scored with plenty in hand 11 days ago for William Haggas, so he is another at the head of the market with which it is tough to find negatives.
A 9/43.25 chance he looks priced fairly to go and land the hattrick.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
