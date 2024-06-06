Daryl Carter's Tips: Gosden filly let in lightly at Haydock

Two evening bets

Gosden's handicap debutant looks to have been granted a low mark

Dream Of Mischief will appreciate drying Goodwood ground

Kieran Shoemark is having a tough time at the moment - like me, it seems - and honestly, he was not in my good books after Wednesday's Kempton meeting, so backing another of his doesn't fill me with great confidence.

However, flat racing is frustrating all around. The jockey is one of the most essential cogs in the wheel, while jumps racing is pure horse ability with a sprinkle of good steering - probably why I prefer the latter.

Still, I don't want to let Ananda--11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook--go unbacked, and I hope that this straight conventional six furlongs means I am not relying too much on jockeyship.

Three-year-olds dominate this market, and rightly so, with an eight-pound weight-for-age allowance, but the selection could be thrown in off this opening handicap rating of 82. The four-year-old made a promising return to action after a 611-day absence at Doncaster and was well-backed to make a winning reappearance but bumped into a potentially useful rival when fading at the death. She was keen early in the race and set a strong gallop but did well to finish second, considering her early exchanges.

The Doncaster winner had scored on debut over the smart subsequent winner Not Real, who on Thursday went close to scoring at Haydock behind Forever Blue - a horse with significant two-year-old form.

I now expect Ananda to improve a good deal for that outing. Fitting the hood for the first time is a positive angle for the yard, and she should appreciate it greatly if her latest run is anything to go by.

As a two-year-old, she improved significantly for her racecourse debut to toy with a now William Haggas 100-rated Filly in a race that was only bettered on the clock by a fraction of a second by First Folio (rated 97 at the time - 89 now). In third was the now 92-rated Azure Angle, and that offers hope that this opening rating of 82 - having proven to retain her ability - can be left well behind on her first attempt in a handicap.

Claims can be made for the potentially useful Nighteyes, and she is feared ahead of last year's runner-up, Cuban Breeze, but it would be disappointing should the selection not kick on now. 2/13.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 19:28 Haydock - Back Ananda SBK 11/4

Skysail will rightly prove popular, having made a winning return at this course last season and shaped well here when denied a clear run in a deeper handicap than this. However, he goes without the headgear today, and the drying ground is unfavourable.

It may pay to take a chance with Dream Of Mischief - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped well in a first-time hood at Kempton on seasonal debut when better than the bare result and has a couple of good efforts to his name at this venue.

Granted, he needs to be forgiven for a poor run last time, but the hood is now removed, which may have had an adverse effect the second time. It's hard to ignore his brilliant run here on a quicker surface last June when a narrow second to Island Bandit having been continuously denied a clear passage for the entire length of the straight.

His last outing on genuine good ground resulted in a victory at Windsor - just two races after his narrow defeat at this track. While his trainer's preferences for his preferred ground are unclear, his performances suggest he excels on genuine good or quicker ground.

He has shown resilience in the face of heavy defeats in the past, so the recent run shouldn't be a significant concern. Aidan Keeley is a capable jockey, arguably the best in this apprentice handicap, and a good pace set-up here will be beneficial.

He is handicapped to be competitive. Consider a small bet at 8/19.00 or bigger.