Hendrix can play the right tune in the opener

Albasheer NAP has the deck stacked right today

William can round off a sweet journey with Ebor success

No. 3 (1) Jimi Hendrix (Ire) Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

This can go to Jimi Hendrix - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has a hit-and-miss profile, having failed to back up a victory, but don't fear as he didn't win at Ascot last time.

He ran a scorching race to finish four lengths behind the brilliant Master Of The Seas in an extraordinary race that saw the leaders shoot off in the early stages at an unsustainable gallop. Still, it must have panicked Dougie Costello, who had a rush of blood to the head and made a significant move around the entire field into a strong pace.

That was game over once he made that move, but he did well to stick to the task and finish third.

It was a better effort than perhaps the bare form suggests, and on the evidence of his demolition job in the Royal Hunt Cup, he is undoubtedly a Group winner in waiting.

This is a soft Group 3, and Nostrum represents no value at the top of the market, having flopped in a similarly average contest last time, but it's quite easy to suggest that this is a stronger race now tackling his elders who has rock hard proven form.

El Drama has run two poor races at this York venue, so expecting a repeat of his effort behind Al Aasy at Haydock is unwise. The in-form Spirit Dancer may rate the main threat.

I expect Nostrum to drift today, so back Jimi Hendrix at 3/13.95 or bigger.

Back Jimi Hendrix @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 4 (2) Lordship (Ger) Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 94

A typically strong renewal of the race, but, like William Haggas, I have had this race in mind for Lordship - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for some time.

He is a typically progressive stayer for this yard and, like Soulcombe before him, has arrived with plenty in hand of the handicapper despite going up the weights 20lb since his handicap debut in May. Still, two of those four runs have not even been over his optimum distance, and the time figure of his latest at Haydock was very strong for the grade.

Lordship looked in bother, covered up behind a wall of horses at Haydock - a stepping stone Haggas has used for this meeting - and had plenty on to pick up the leaders. Still, he made stealthy headway, quickly showing an unusually bright turn of foot for one running over this distance to win going away.

That performance was a career-best on all known figures, and having been smuggled up the handicap for this, he makes stacks of appeal.

William Haggas also has stablemate Alhambra Palace in here, but he hits the ground hard and will need plenty of rain to match the speed Lordship has shown, who is the clear number one on jockey bookings.

Davideo is feared most. Back the selection at 4/14.80 or bigger.

Back Lordship @ 5/15.80 Bet now

No. 1 (7) Aldaary Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 113

Aldaary - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gave the firm impression that a return to form was imminent here last time when behind Paddington and Charyn, having looked as though he would fall into a hole before running on at the death under hand and heels.

He has had his issues, having been off the track for 420 days before his return at Newmarket, and it has taken him time to bounce back to something like his old self. He was another behind Master Of The Seas in the Summer Mile and did the best of those that sat closer to the very strong early pace.

He gave the impression at Goodwood that he is building to a bigger performance but was never suited by the slow, tactically run affair, having been keen early, and today could be the time to catch him with more pace in this race.

William Haggas had Al Mubhir entered up here also, so it's interesting he went with Aldaary, who on his day is a class act, and he can get back on the up in this company.

Back him no shorter than his current 10/34.33.

Back Aldaary @ 10/34.33 Bet now

No. 15 (3) Sweet William (Ire) Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 99

Sweet William - currently 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks his basement price as I write, but there's no way I am letting him run without some of my cash on his back, having done us a good turn in three previous starts.

There's no reason to abandon him now after John Gosden must have fought his owner to get her to run in this race after she made it clear that it was too attritional. Gosden doesn't take chances with his owners, so he must think 21 days on from Goodwood that he is in A1 condition, and that's good enough for me.

Having bolted up both handicap starts in what were solid contests in this division and proving his class by handling contrasting conditions, he has signalled that he is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper and the fact that he is only 11lbs higher today off 99 than before those two runs is remarkable.

He is a classy stayer who is improving with each run, and even his Southwell form with Saint Geroge over a trip too short still makes him look as though he has at least ten pounds in hand with that one rated 109.

He has been gifted a good draw in stall 3, will race handily under Robert Havlin, and I firmly expect him to round off our excellent journey with an Ebor victory.

Back him at BSP and let the money come for Sir Michael Stoute's Real Dream and Absurde, who will undoubtedly go off shorter than his current 11/26.40.

Back Sweet William @ BSP Bet now

No. 14 (13) Albasheer (Ire) Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 95

If things are going to fall right for Albasheer - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - then indeed today is the day.

He was a considerable eye-catcher in the Wokingham Stakes at Ascot when steaming home from the rear of the field from a mile off the pace to be beaten just three lengths before not being seen to best effect at the Curragh when well supported.

His last two runs have come on soft ground, which is clearly an inconvenience to him, but he ran well in the Stewards Cup from off the pace and caught the eye weaving between horses. I am not convinced that Luke Morris is the right partner in the saddle for him as he either entirely hated the ground or the bump-and-push ride - either way, both are fixed today.

Hollie Doyle takes the ride, and he returns to a fast surface for the first time since that eye-catching run in the Wokingham. Baring his first run after a gelding operation, his form figures on a good or better surface read 221 when beaten a maximum of one length at the hands of Chindit in the Champagne Stakes, while his other was to Jumby.

The handicapper is steadily relenting, and he is a well-handicapped horse. Today's draw straight down the centre of the track should give him plenty of cover, and he is around some of the pace angles in the race. He makes plenty of appeal, having still looked in good form at Goodwood despite those conditions.

Back him at 12/113.00 or bigger each way, with the Sportsbook paying five places.