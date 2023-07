Daryl says Appleby's Sandown runner could be special

No. 1 (1) Arabian Crown (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Plenty of promising newcomers in this contest, but the race Arabian Crown - 11/102.08 on the Betfair Sportsbook - arrives from has produced some top-class horses over the years, and he left a deep impression with his finishing effort under William Buick when clocking the strongest final furlong of the field.

It's always wise to take note of the debutants that William Buick rides at Sandown and those he jumps on again the second time out. His form figures when doing this read 2111, and this impeccably bred sort will undoubtedly improve for his debut run.

He was very green through the race but picked up takingly in the closing stages under hand and heels once he saw a bit of daylight. That form has already been tested, with the runner-up running well to finish third behind smart Abomb-bound, Cogitate at Newbury next time. The sixth was a solid 78-rated horse, and there's a good chance this is form to follow - particularly the selection and the winner.

The 600,000 Euro Godolphin purchase will prove popular in this market, but anything more significant than 10/111.88 is acceptable, given his considerable promise, and this could be a top-notcher.

No. 8 (1) Zola Power SBK 12/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 66

This is wide open, so it might pay to take a chance on the handicap debutant Zola Power - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been catching my eye. He has been priced up as the rank outsider of the field, but it's highly likely we are yet to see what he is fully capable of given his tender handling in three qualifying runs, and this opening mark of 66 on balance looks well within reach.

He showed bright speed at Lingfield on debut when running very free but was green around the bend and only asked for minimal effort. Next time at dropped to today's distance of 5f Windsor, he caught the eye from well off the pace under hand and heels, and he was taking a pull crossing the finish line in a race with a good look to it.

He was beaten six lengths, but it was clear connections already had handicaps on their mind when the gates opened. The winner rated 83, and the second have both gone in again next time.

Zola Power at Newbury on his final qualifying run back up in distance over six furlongs shaped well despite being very free when attempting to make all the running - again under very minimal pressure when his rivals came to him and the second finished third next time in the Newbury Super Sprint.

I expect far more today on handicap debut from Richard Hughes' runner, who now figures on a very tempting mark of 66, particularly given his latest RPR recorded was six pounds higher.

Today's slower surface should be of little concern given his pedigree, and while many of these figure on handicap ratings that are high enough on what they have achieved, he could easily have more to offer.

It might not be a coincidence that Ireland has this as their only entry when having two in every other race, bar one (which features a Charles Byrnes runner).

Back him no shorter than 8/18.80.

No. 5 (4) Shahbaz (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 87

Shahbaz - 15/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a three-year-old on an upward curve, and his ability is slightly masked, given he hasn't had the right set-up in recent starts.

It was a muddling pace he had to suffer the last twice, and he has been better than the bare result. His latest start at Ayr saw him caught in an unpromising position, but he finished to good effect behind one racking up a six-timer, but that horse had the run of the race, as did the second, and Shahbaz was the only horse to come from off the pace.

That effort deserves upgrading, and today he is taking on mainly exposed rivals.

The switch to the visor for the first time is an angle I like. Given he won in good style in first-time cheek-pieces, and this new headgear could eke out that inch of improvement, it will need to take this tightly knitted contest.

He handles slower ground really well, and he has had few opportunities, so he looks worth siding with over the well-treated Tahitian Prince, who could have a say but back him no shorter than 3/13.95.

No. 8 (10) Like A Tiger SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 92

This looks like a beautiful opportunity for the three-year-old Like A Tiger - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has more to offer away from the undulations of Newmarket and in receipt of a generous nine pounds weight-for-age allowance, he makes stacks of appeal over his older rivals.

James Ferguson's runner takes a dip in class, having contested a very strong Newmarket Listed event when last seen in May on ground quicker than ideal, but he wasn't disgraced and today takes on mainly exposed rivals.

He should enjoy getting his toe in on the easier surface today, given his action (and he has been a non-runner on four occasions this season on ground quicker than good). This strong stayer has untapped potential in handicaps over ten furlongs and further, having been seen to good effect on handicap/seasonal debut at Newmarket when readily brushing aside today's rival Regal Empire.

Ferguson had his son of Farhh entered in all the main events, including the Dante and the Derby. While he is not up to reaching those heights, he still has an entry in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next month, so connections, like me, surely think he is ahead of the handicapper off of this rating of 92.

He has been kept off the track, searching for a slower surface, and today's conditions like prime for him to take his chance, and this long home straight will give him plenty of chance to get going.

His Nottingham second to Artistica Star at the back end of last season has worked out well, and he is so lightly raced there must be more to come.

Back him at 7/24.40 or bigger.