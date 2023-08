Two-course winners

Sugar Baby can take advantage of the draw bias

Equiano Springs is a Class 4 Newmarket monster

No. 13 (10) Sugar Baby SBK 7/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Peter Niven

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 72

Sugar Baby - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is drawn well in stall ten of 16, and the return to Thirsk, where he has a 2-3 67% record, is a positive move to get him back into the winner's enclosure.

He has been a steady improver and has already racked up a good strike rate which has seen him in the first two on five of his 13 turf starts, and this season he has continued that progressive thread.

He scored here back in June on his first turf outing since September 2022 when third of 16 at Redcar before being narrowly denied by a subsequent winner at Musselburgh when upped in grade.

His three efforts at today's Class 4 level this season have all left the impression he has more to offer - notably his latest strong finishing effort at York, which recorded a career-best RPR of 80.

There is a draw bias over sprint trips here at Thirsk, with those birthed low having to typically challenge down the centre to the far side of the track away from the stand side golden highway and the selections biggest dangers in Le Beau Garcon, May Blossom and Nelson Gay are all drawn away from where the action will develop.

With a combination of a good draw, a course he thrives at and a progressive profile, he makes the most appeal at 9/25.30 or bigger.

No. 1 (2) Equiano Springs SBK 3/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Tom Tate

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 82

There's little reason to abandon our recent winner, Equiano Springs - Currently 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who won despite the rain-softened ground over course and distance last time.

The weather came in at the wrong time for him, but he was cosily on top with his jockey Tom Queally wise to the lack of pace in the race. Typically Equiano Springs wants quick ground, and the drying surface at Newmarket will only play to his strengths.

Queally has a full book of rides at Brighton today, so he is unavailable, but Adam Farragher is a worthy replacement. He negotiates his recent three-pound rise and crucially contests the same grade of race (Class 4 0-80).

His recent victory on this July course now takes his record to 6-9 at Newmarket (2-3 on the July course) and 11 of those at this Class 4 level or lower, and as mentioned in our column on July 22nd, he is now 5-5 when tackling this grade of race at Newmarket.

If we only look at the form book when he has contested a six-furlong race on turf at Class 4 level or lower, his form figures read 111541611 since September 2019 (6-9).

There are fewer exposed runners in this race than in his most recent outing, but he can't go unbacked with striking statistics like that, and he looked as good as ever 20 days ago.

The market has favoured him at opening odds of just 3/13.95, and I was expecting more 7/24.40 or 4/14.80, so I am happy to back him at BSP, given he hasn't gone off shorter than a BSP of 5.95/1 in the last three years.