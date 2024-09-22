Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has a small bet at Hamilton on Monday.

Daryl Carter has one Monday selection before he heads away for a week and gives a P/L update...

  • P/L update

  • Minimal play at BSP at Hamilton

  • Better expected from Spectacular Style up in trip

It's not been the best past week, so it's probably ideal that my annual September break comes around. For those who are remotely interested--and I expect that to be minimal--I am away until next Tuesday in Italy doing a bit of sightseeing. It's my and my wife's first wedding anniversary, and we are heading to Rome, Naples, Sorrento, and Capri this week.

When I am back, looking ahead to the jumps season, it will be pedal to the metal, and Betfair has some excellent things planned.

So, for now, be lucky, bet responsibly, and don't forget to check out the two ante-post bets offered for this week's Newmarket meeting. I will let you know via my Twitter @darylcarter7 if there is anything of further significance.

15:33 Hamilton - Back Spectacular Style @ BSP 0.5pt

With Leicester's abandonment on Sunday, there was little to get excited about for my final column before I departed for a short break, which has possibly come at a good time. I had been looking forward to Sea Journey heading to Leicester for the Gosdens and had written a fairly strong case for the daughter of Sea The Stars. Should she be entered while I am away, I would urge followers to consider her seriously.

Still, there's no point in dwelling on what wasn't to be; instead, look to Hamilton. From a betting perspective, only one horse interested me, and that was our recent column selection, Spectacular Style.

There's no escaping from his Sandown disappointment, but he was never well positioned on the rail and lacked the gears to get involved once in the clear. It's best to be forgiving of that effort. Today, he returns to Hamilton, a venue that saw him bolt up last year in outstanding style. He beat very little here last September, but his subsequent Newmarket fourth suggests he is a well-handicapped horse, and the return to this venue is a positive if only for the fact he had a good experience here.

He is becoming a frustrating horse to back, so confidence cannot be high, but this is only his fourth handicap outing and his second at this Class 4 level. I am interested in seeing him finally on a slower surface. Things happen too quickly for him on fast ground, but today, we may see him in a better light. He has no experience on a slower surface, but his half-brother was a heavy ground winner, and his dam won her only start on a slower surface.

There are dangers here, headed by Wickywickywheels, who drops back in grade and is handicapped to go well. She is down in trip and, if ridden aggressively, could be hard to catch.

Wait for BSP for the best price, as he is at his basement odds opening at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet

15:33 Hamilton - Back Spectacular Style

EXCBSP

P/L Report

This P/L report lists every month of the year from left to right as, advised prices, SP and BSP prices. These are screenshots from the extensive Excel spreadsheet.

January +29.38

JANUARY 24 PL REPORT.png

February -20.52

FEBRUARY 24 PL REPORT.png

March +54.01

MARCH 24 PL REPORT.png

April -9.85

APRIL 24 PL REPORT.png

May +5.83

MAY 24 PL REPORT.png

June +16.19

JUNE 24 PL REPORT.png

July +13.59

JULY 24 PL REPORT.png

August -18.66

AUGUST 24 PL REPORT.png

September +21.5 (Not including Monday's 0.5pt win bet)

SEPTEMBER PL REPORT.png

The total for the year is as follows:

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st


2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%
BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

Best Days of 2024

The images below are the best days across the year, Fridays and Saturdays. These days align with the better class of racing, something we have previously touched on and will again touch on at the end-of-year review to improve this column for the following year.

Friday's +53.71

FRIDAYS PL REPORT UP TO SEPTEMBER.png

Saturday's +127.50

SATURDAY PL REPORT UPTO SEPT 24.png

By course (Not including Sunday's bets at Hamilton)

BY COURSE PL REPORT UPTO SEPTEMBER.png

BY COURS PL REPORT CONTINUE.png

BY COURSE GRAND TITLE.png

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st

2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%

BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Blacklion has strong chance on ratings say Timeform

  • Tony McFadden
Horse racing at Wolverhampton
Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday including 12/1 Hamilton tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter has three tips from Listowel and Hamilton
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Osborne pair can pay the way at Hamilton on Sunday

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Ground to suit Hamilton pair for a Sunday 66/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Ground to suit Hamilton pair for a Sunday 66/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore superboost, insight for Ayr and Newbury action

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Saturday Newbury Rides: Fingers crossed that Richard and Richard have good days at Newbury

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday at Ayr and Newbury previewed | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Jan Brueghel wins it for me

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

101 for Galileo

  • Editor
Weighed In

A culture of half-truths and omissions

  • Editor