Daryl Carter's Tips: 33/1 and 20/1 Chances for Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting

Under Seige 33/1 34.00 has a big handicap in him

Back Soldier's Heart 20/1 21.00 looks like a sprinter going places

A look through the Newmarket Cambridgeshire meeting

I am away for the Cambridgeshire meeting, so I have put together some horses I am happy to play ante-post and some for you to watch closely. I will do my best regarding handicaps to mention on my Twitter @DarylCarter7, as I have a few in mind I want to back before the season is out. However, I am now looking at the big races priced up on the Betfair Sportsbook.

I am a big fan of Formal, and she would have been hindered by the soft ground in Leicester when she ran out as an impressive winner. However, she is priced correctly at the head of affairs at 5/23.50 in the ante-post market, and the Newmarket undulations will offer a different test, although one I expect her to have little problem with. She is bred for a 1m maximum and must be respected with the 14-day weathercast looking dry.

The betting on the Sportsbook suggests Simmering may turn up here for last year's winning trainer, Ollie Sangster, and Ballet Slippers is perhaps the one for the Ballydoyle team. I wouldn't be running scared of either of those, but they contribute to a strong-looking renewal.

Tabiti is just as promising, and this has been confirmed as her target all being well following Dick Poole Group 3 victory at Salisbury earlier this month. She did well to win there, having been denied a clear run on the rail, and the authority of her victory has been masked. She hit the line hard, and the step back up in trip will be a big positive, having clocked good closing sectionals when scoring over course and distance on her debut.

She will enjoy getting back on better ground, and this stiff seven furlongs and her stamina will hold her in good stead. She looks good value at the time of writing at 6/17.00, as I expect her and Formal to dominate this market.

It's very tricky to choose between them. I like both fillies going forward, but Formal would just edge the vote. However, there's no rush to play ante-post.

This looks like a cracking race, and you can make strong cases for a handful. The Lion In Winter is the correct market leader at 2/13.00 after Field Of Gold showed he was vulnerable at the finish at Sandown when Matauri Bay came fast and late and may have caught him with a clearer run-through. That leaves the Solario Stakes form a little up in the air, and one suspects that Aidan O'Brien may be able to land this race for the first time since 2019 should his York winner line up.

For ante-post punters, the concern with The Lion In Winter is that he holds a Beresford Stakes entry at the Curragh on the same day, and O'Brien has only sometimes put this at the forefront of his mind for his best two-year-olds. Perhaps that is a reason to take a little swing in the ante-post market, although you hope the 2/13.00 market leader doesn't appear.

It's a race to wait to see final declarations.

Another smashing race and the unbeaten Babouche 6/42.50 makes her travels outside of Ireland for the first time. With this long-term plan since landing the Phoenix Stakes, which was boosted by the runner-up landing the Group 1 Prix Morny, she must be respected at the top of the market.

However, this track will offer her an entirely different task, and she did look unbalanced on both occasions at the Curragh, so the track could be a reason to take her on. That is the angle I will use to attack her, and the horse I had on my mind is Fairy Godmother.

However, the drift from 2/13.00 to 5/16.00 can't be a positive sign, as I haven't seen her since her excellent win in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. I think she is a class above even Babouche, and I expect her to be a dominant force in this division.

I have searched high and low for nuggets of information about her well-being but have found nothing. Therefore, protecting the bankroll is a good idea. If she lines up, she wins.

Whistlejacket 7/42.75 will likely take in this engagement after his trainer nominated it as a target following his Group 1 Prix Morny victory. You get the feeling with him that you would never want all your apples in his cart, and he has now had plenty of racing, which feels like connections are executing good opportunities.

Perhaps I am underestimating his ability, but he has a quirk.

He was favoured by his racing position in the Prix Morny by grabbing the stands rail, and today's second favourite, Rashabaar, didn't have the best of trips wide down the centre of the track. Throw in that there were a couple of hard luck stories, which has me questioning the form.

I was firmly under the impression that this was the target for the impressive Curragh winner Ides Of March, but things have changed. He holds a Mill Reef entry at Newbury and would be of firm interest if skipping that for this.

However, at the prices, Soldier's Heart - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is undoubtedly a market shortener, and he is well worth his place in this lineup. He holds no other entries and arrives after two devastating victories backed up by the clock. He looks like a sprinter to be excited by, particularly following his Ripon boost from the runner-up who landed the Flying Scotsman next time.

He has shown bright speed, and a high-class sprinter typically wins this. At the same time, his yard landed last year with Vandeek, so the fact that they entered him means they think highly of him. He will do it for me at a huge price and is as big as 33/134.00.

Recommended Bet Newmarket Middle Park Stakes - Back Soldier's Heart SBK 20/1

It's a typically wide-open renewal of the Cambridgeshire Handicap. Still, there's only one that seriously interests me, and he would be the best ante-post bet on this column at this stage.

Andrew Balding's Under Siege - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is almost certainly a three-year-old we haven't seen the best of yet, and connections have been targetting a decent pot with him given how he has been ridden this season.

His debut effort at Newbury, when touched off by the outstanding Economics, looks exceptional now, and that day, he finished with running left, having come from mid-division. The third was the 100-rated Clove Hitch, and the fourth Amphius (91), was narrowly denied by the smart Indelible next time at Doncaster and only three lengths off Roi De France (ante-post favourite for this) at Windsor.

His second effort in May saw him chase home Lead Artist, who went off favourite for the Group 2 Park Stakes at the St Leger meeting and finished second to only Kinross. But he was too keen early and threw any chance away.

He still finished ahead of Dark Tornado (92), who had previously been second to Ghostwriter on his final start as a two-year-old in a Novice, is good form, and the fourth was First Conquest, now rated 98.



Min Huna beat him at Windsor in a Novice event, which didn't look good at the time, but the winner is clearly very useful, and he was giving what I would call a "handicapping ride" when posted out the back.

He finished with lots of running left. His handicap debut at Chester was perhaps deliberately all wrong for him. He was slowly away, in rear and outpaced for much of the race but still caught the eye finishing off his race well.

Today might have been the day connections had been aiming for all along, and this three-year-old will be well suited by a big field, strong pace, and stiff 1m. If he is granted a fair draw, he will surely be half in price, at least by race time.