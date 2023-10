Goes well fresh

Relishes testing conditions

Can improve for the move up in distance

No. 3 Conkwell Legend SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 130

Espoir De Romay is an old favourite of mine and was a third in a similar race to this over course and distance back in May despite being unfavoured by the plodding pace (Hillview 2nd). Seeing him enhance his already excellent strike rate when fresh would be no surprise.

However, this is likely to turn into a stiff stamina test with plenty of rain forecast, and while he should reverse from with Hillview on that front, he hasn't always left the impression that he is a dour three miler.

The market may have underestimated fellow nine-year-old Conkwell Legend - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been crying out for this move up in distance on his performances on the track, is bred to be a stayer and has an entirely unexposed profile.

I have an outstanding speed figure for this horse from his run at Fontwell over 2m two years ago before he ran with extreme credit at the same venue when outstayed by the classy Beauport next time.

He has given the impression that the move up to 3m will see him in a better light, including when sticking to the task gamely after being outpaced at a crucial stage when last seen at Ffos Las in a strong Class 3 event.

He relishes testing conditions, so the more rain that falls, the better for him - which is typically unusual to say about one trying a new trip.

Still, he has proven to go well fresh previously, and he was on the upgrade in the Spring, which is more than can be said for any of these. He gets the vote in the hope that far more will come from him.

Espoir De Romay and Ballydisco are feared in that order, but I expect Conkwell Legend to outstay the pair at the finish. Back no shorter than 7/24.40.