Both selections will appreciate ease underfoot

Both are running at their optimal distance

The NAP likes this Ayr venue and can reward continued faith

No. 3 (2) Purosangue SBK 6/4 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The form standard is almost certainly set by Purosangue - 2/12.94 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who relished testing conditions at Goodwood when only a neck behind Big Evs in the Molcombe Stakes and is taken to gain a deserved success outside of Novice company.

Andrew Balding's two-year-old is completely unexposed at this five-furlong distance, with his only "blip" at Newmarket over six furlongs, which seemed to stretch his stamina. He was behind Toca Madera on that occasion but has since improved, and he left the impression at York in a very strong renewal of the Julia Graves Roses Stakes that he has more to come yet.

He finished strongly at York but didn't have the pace to match the winner Inquisitively on rattling fast ground, but even that form entitles him to be favourite today.

This track suits strong finishers with an up-and-down segment to the track around a furlong out, and he should be well-suited by today's underfoot conditions.

He is clear on ratings from the Lowther fifth Beautiful Diamond, but her dropping back in distance may not be the positive the market suggests. She was excellent on debut at Nottingham, but that form has not worked out as well as one would hope, and she was on the favoured side of the track in the Queen Mary, so perhaps she has been slightly flattered in three starts.

She is respected but now takes on the males and is not the form horse in the race.

Back the selection at 2/12.94 or bigger.

No. 7 (1) Marine Wave (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I am thrilled that connections of Marine Wave - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - have gone into Listed company at this meeting rather than running in a handicap.

She has been underestimated and overpriced, mainly as she was value for much more on her latest handicap start at York and should rated considerably higher on that evidence. Hence, it's unwise to use ratings to unpick this race.

She left me deflated at York when having to wait and switch for a run behind the smart Designer in a handicap, but her finishing effort suggested she had far more to give in that contest. She doesn't quite see out six furlongs, and today's distance of five and a half is right up her street, and her form figures over the minimum trip read 321.

She remains unexposed at the minimum distance and offered plenty of promise as a two-year-old at this venue when travelling strongly, denied a clear run and seeing her stamina ebb out when running in the 6f Group 3 Firth Of Clyde Fillies Stakes last year.

This year, she shaped with excellent promise over five furlongs in a Listed contest at this venue. She found only subsequent Group 3 runner-up and Nunthorpe fourth Makarova too good when finishing well over five furlongs. In third was Royal Acclaim, who went within a neck of scoring next time in a Group 3 at York behind Swingalong over six furlongs, and that's some of the strongest sprinting form around.

She thrives at this Ayr venue, and ground slower than good won't be an issue considering she ran an excellent race in Listed company at Newmarket behind the smart Matilda Picotte (Sprint Cup third Believing was in third) on good to soft ground as well as an eye-catching run at Ripon on debut on soft ground.

She arrives firmly on the upgrade, and we haven't seen the best of her yet, so she makes plenty of appeal with an unexposed profile under ideal conditions.