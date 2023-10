Confirmed stayer

Holds a strong form edge

Can make a winning start for his new yard on a quiet betting day

No. 2 Beacon Edge (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

The sole bet of the day comes from Thurles in Ireland, where the market has been generous about a new Gordon Elliott recruit.

It's a strange field compiled of mainly two milers, but Beacon Edge - 13/82.62 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a confirmed stayer, albeit perhaps not the strongest when tackling top-graded races.

Still, he is the top-rated horse in this field and holds a strong form edge on many of his rivals, so there's a good chance he will be outaying many of these at the death.

The form of his run behind Blazing Khal at Navan over 2 1/2 miles last season and his Fairyhouse four-length fourth behind the useful Asterion Forlonge in April on his penultimate start earlier this year when outsaying HMS Seahorse makes him the one to beat on seasonal/stable debut.

He wouldn't be one for maximum faith another year older, but this is the best opportunity he has had to score for some time now, having tackled strong Grade 2 and Grade 1 races for the bulk of the last two years.

He is back in calmer waters, and there's little confidence that Cash Back will stay this trip or that Aspire Tower will A1 after 902 days off the track, with this race likely a view to set up the rest of the season while his stamina up 1m in distance for the first time on his return is another question mark. It may be Whatsavailable who has 20 lbs to find on the figures that rates the biggest threat.

Any 11/102.08 or bigger about the selections is more than fair, as I would make him closer to a [Evens] chance.