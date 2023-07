Daryl's has two Tuesday selections

Says his NAP will find this much easier than his latest second-place finish

And Ascot Adventure can score in calmer waters

No. 1 (6) Ascot Adventure SBK 13/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 77

Ascot Adventure - 13/82.62 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is not one for maximum faith, highlighted by his strike rate of 3-20, but this represents a considerable drop in grade, and he has been running well this season with his latest effort arguably the best of them all.

The David O'Meara-trained runner is the percentage call in this contest and should be able to get back in the winner's enclosure with his sights lowered and moving back up in distance, having not had the pace to challenge over six furlongs.

He figures on a handy mark of 77 which is eight pounds lower than his Haydock victory over today's trip last May, and indeed he will only need a reproduction of his latest York third to be competitive in this uninspiring contest.

This is his first visit to this venue, but he shaped nicely earlier this year at Beverley over 7 1/2 furlongs when caught late by a well-handicapped rival, having done some good work on the sharp end of a strong pace.

That gives confidence this track will suit given the similarities between the two.

He holds some strong seven-furlong form as recent as last year, and it's taken new connections a few runs to get to know him, but he makes plenty of appeal down at this level.

Back him no shorter than 5/42.24.

No. 1 (5) Hezahunk (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 60

Hezahunk - 85/403.10 on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes plenty of appeal today, having run his best race to date at Chelmsford earlier this month and is taken to build on that in this lesser contest for Michael Appleby.

Appleby has a habit of picking up horses from other yards and improving them, and this four-year-old is entirely unexposed.

Since joining this yard, he can be forgiven for his run at Doncaster in a Maiden last April, considering it strangely came five days after a gelding operation - that's an awfully short time between that operation and a run.

His next outing saw him beaten here 47 lengths last May over six furlongs, but he came back lame, according to the Steward report.

On his return this season, he was very free after a 392-day break at Southwell, but he shaped well for a long way in a competitive Class 5 event before his lack of fitness and perhaps his stamina for 1m started to eb away.

He took a good step forward at Chelmsford, and this is a weaker contest on balance, so he could be about to put in a career-best effort.

Interestingly, the handicapper initially gave this horse an opening rating of 71 last May. Given that all three runs with this trainer have been excusable, he now races off 60, which looks like a gift for the Appleby yard.

He has shown enough to think he has a race in him off this mark on the latest evidence, and given his Chelmsford second place finish had an average field rating of 62 and this one just 54.5, a repeat of his of that run ought to suffice.

Back him no shorter than 11/82.32.