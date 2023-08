Daryl uses the extra place in the 16:00 at Nottingham

Says Restrict has plenty of improvement to come

His NAP has signalled he is ready to fire in Chelmsford's feature

No. 6 (6) Restrict (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

There is very little doubt that we have yet to see the best of Restrict - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has finished with running left in every start to date.

The three-year-old has been off the track for 139 days after cosily landing a Kempton Class 3 event on handicap debut and today returns to the track dropped in grade into a Class 4 0-85.

The obvious concern is that he has had a small absence from the track, but he has had wind surgery, so the reason we haven't seen him could be very straightforward, and his regular rider is here for her only ride of the day.

His last effort has worked out reasonably (the fourth split two smart horses next time at that venue, including subsequent Brittania runner-up New Endeavour) to suggest a four pounds rise should be of little concern, and his three runs previously saw him running on at the finish each outing.

He got on top late at Wolverhampton to land his Maiden and his Lingfield effort over five furlongs when behind today's rival Nogo's Dream was a trip far too short of what he wanted, but he still shaped like the best horse in the race.

There's more to come from him, and I want to take on Desert Falcon, who has looked good beating inferior rivals in slow times. His latest at Chepstow made me question his ability with an exposed six-year-old who could lose as many lengths as he did at the off and still get within 3/4 of a length.

Desert Voice could have more to offer, but she doesn't look well-treated off 80. Still, she holds the strongest form in the race, and this is calmer waters than her latest Class 2 assignment.

I do expect a small drift on Restrict, but anything 4/14.80 or bigger is acceptable here.

Back Restrict @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 1 (8) Quantum Leap SBK 8/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 87

This is far more open than the market suggests, but that doesn't mean Golden Shot is not respected turned out quickly in search of his fifth win in seven starts. He could still be someway ahead of the assessor as many tend to be from this yard in handicaps, but it was an amateur handicap he won last time, and many inexperienced jockeys gave him the run of the race. I am happy to look at something at a bigger price, considering how much of this market he takes up.

Quantum Leap - 8/18.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has solid claims and has an unexposed staying profile for Edward Bethell. He looks to have been overlooked to a degree, particularly given how comfortably on top at Haydock on handicap debut over a solid yardstick in Ravenscraig Castle he was.

It was a dominant performance from the four-year-old who won with any amount in hand, and the runner-up - who was an eye-catcher next time when a three-length beaten favourite at Hamilton - has some strong form to his name.

Ravenscraig Castle couldn't get the job done at Hamilton next time but came out on the figures as the best horse in the race, having had to make up considerable ground on the leader and second that were favoured by their prominent racing positions. The winner there, Two Auld Pals, had made Golden Shot work very hard at Ayr on his penultimate start to give a loose form line into today's favourite.

Quantum Leap's two qualifying runs were not devoid of promise, and he made a winning debut as a three-year-old for this yard at Southwell, having been picked up at the Tatts Sales in February from Godolphin.

In second was the now 92-rated Aztec Empire, and he did remarkably well to overcome the run of the race in a contest that recorded a slower time than the Class 6 on the card when passing nearly the entire field to score over 1m4f.

He has untapped potential for staying distances and could easily have more to offer in today's scenario in which a strong pace will suit. Giving away a 13 lb weight-for-age allowance to the two Ralph Beckett runners won't be easy, but he should be in the four places on offer on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Anything bigger than 5/15.80 is a fair each-way bet and use the Betfair Sportsbook for extra places.

Back Quantum Leap @ 8/18.80 Bet now

No. 11 (7) Imperial Ace (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

It would be disappointing if Imperial Ace - 8/18.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could not make the frame in this contest, considering his eye-catching performance at Ascot on the back of a gelding operation 32 days ago.

He did excellently well to overcome a wide draw in stall 11 and finished with running left in fifth, and that performance signalled that he might be ready to strike.

The move up in distance from 1m to this ten furlongs looks like a positive source of improvement on his pedigree, and the evidence of his latest outing.

He ran below par in two outings in April and May, and those runs were so adrift of his three previous starts that it might be wise to ignore them and assume something was amiss - after all, a gelding operation quickly followed.

He had shown an abundance of promise when scoring in two starts on the AW surface, and the return to this sphere is another positive in his favour.

He was held up at Ascot last time, but that was likely because of his draw, and those tactics won't help at this venue, so in the hope he returns to his prominent racing style, he may be able to overhaul the likely pacesetter in Wonder Legend. Howth likes it here and rates a danger ahead of Benacre, who may have more to offer and could be another to tow the field along under Joe Fanning.

Back him at 5/15.80 or bigger.