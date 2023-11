A fantastic four selections, including a 3.5pt win bet

Says Kateira has all the attributes to be top-class

Eldorado Allen is best when fresh, so back him at Ascot

No. 1 Hermino Aa (Fr) Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 129

My podcast selection was, Are U Wise To That, but I have had a change of heart, having had more time to delve into the race, and it's not something I like to do often as I would rather leave it off this column if that has been the case. Still, it's hard to ignore the potential claims of Hermino AA - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who will relish the ground in contrast to the original selection.

Hermino AA has surely been brought with nothing but chasing in mind and Gary Moore likes to target this card. His form has significant substance, unlike many others in this race. He ran well in a bumper here behind the potentially useful Thames Water, which is yet to be seen since. He then ran third to Moon Hunter (now rated 129) and Theatre Man (132) on his hurdle debut when a bad mistake at the last at Doncaster cost him the runner-up spot, but he was tenderly handled there.

He dotted up at Plumpton over twice subsequent winner Goodwin Racing (126) by eight lengths before bumping into Howlingmadmurdock in a Novice at Sandown while the winner ran fifth next time in Grade 1 and is rated 140 - there were 32 lengths back to the third.

Connections could have easily opted for a handicap with him next time. Still, they decided to go into a Novice Hurdle under a penalty where they were potentially protecting his mark. Still, he won, going away from a Chris Ward horse now rated 116, giving him eight pounds in taking fashion.

His handicap mark has undoubtedly been saved for Chasing, so much more is expected now. He tackles fences today off of this rating of 129. It isn't easy to make a stronger form case for a handicapper in this field, and with Are U Wise To That likely to be treading water with the ground on the heavy side, he is passed over in favour of the Moore horse.

Back the selection at 5/15.80 or bigger. I'd be surprised if he doesn't go off favourite.

13:30 Ascot - Hermino AA

No. 4 Kateira Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

This is a competitive race, but the firm preference is for Dan Skelton's improving Kateira - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who arrives fresh from ending the season with a fantastic second to Irish Point in the Mersey Novices Hurdle.

The form of that race looks very solid compared to the third of Luccia in the Top Novices Hurdle on the day before, and the time figure was excellent across both days, including running faster than the following Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle. Kateira fairly motored home, clocking the fastest closing final three flight sectionals across the card, and she was only 0.75 of a second slower than the bumper winner, Florida Dreams, from the third last to the line.

She is a proper horse and one to take seriously even on this drop back to 2m, having shown enough speed throughout the race at Aintree and previously at Huntingdon and Market Rasen that she can cope.

Kateira represents a yard that has won this contest three times in the last ten years and can grab a third consecutive victory with this one. The selection has proven to handle deep ground, and the more this is turned into a stamina test, the better.

That could come courtesy of pace angles in Stainsby Girl, and You Wear It Well, and I firmly expect her to stamp her authority today.

Back her at 15/82.84 or bigger.

13:50 Wetherby - Kateira

No. 6 Thyme Hill Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Thyme Hill - 15/82.84 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the class act in this field and was undone by a slow run race when reverting back to hurdles at Sandown, but he dealt with it admirably by finishing off his race powerfully. That came over a trip shy of his best anyway, and it was a positive to see him run the way he did.

With a good record fresh with form figures reading 111131 in Britain after 100 days off the track or more, including over fences, he should be ready to fire today. This is his first visit to Wetherby, but the track layout with three hurdles in the home straight will suit his late, challenging style.

Surely, he should be a shade of odds-on in this contest with a record on testing ground reading 224 over 3m, with those coming in Grade 1 contests, including twice in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and in the Albert Bartlett when squeezed for room late on and an unlucky loser.

This is the perfect opportunity for him to get his career back on track. He receives four pounds from Botox Has. Ga Law is having a prep for the Coral Gold Cup, while Red Risk and the Irish runner have plenty to find.

That leaves Stayer's Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher, who has an RPR high of 143 over hurdles when fresh and typically needs the run. Still, there's no race that Dashel Drasher finished second in last year that Thyme Hill wouldn't have finished ahead of him in. There's no better opportunity for Thyme Hill and he should surely be closer to 11/102.08, so any bigger is acceptable.

14:25 Wetherby - Thyme Hill

No. 1 Eldorado Allen (Fr) Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 154

Eldorado Allen - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks to have a smashing chance of landing this decent prize at the first time of asking this season. He ran in the Charlie Hall Chase on return last year when a three-length third to Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame while your favourite Monbeg Genius was being beaten on Chase debut.

The two horses mentioned are polls apart, given one is at the start of his career and the other is in his twilight years, but Eldorado Allen is never better than when fresh. He ran his two seasonal best RPRs of 162 and 163 in his first two outings last year, while in 2021, he won the Haldo Gold Cup, won in 2020, and won his Maide Hurdle first time out in 2018.

This would have surely been his ultimate target despite the entry in the Coral Gold Cup unless they had failed to read the form book on him.

Freddie Gingell claims seven pounds off his back, meaning he is now running off of a rating of just 147, while the cheek-pieces that went on in three outings last year and worked to ill effect are discarded.

He makes plenty of appeal in this at 5/15.80 or bigger.